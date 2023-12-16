Jorge Jesus: «Sp. Braga? The league will come down to the big three.”

#Jorge #Jesus #Braga #league #big

Jorge Jesus commented on the current affairs of Portuguese football and the next round of the Primeira Liga. In exclusive statements to Sport TV, in Saudi Arabia, the Al Hilal coach said that he continues to follow our football and that he does not consider Sp. Braga to be candidates for the title.

«Of the four teams we are talking about, I have already coached three, I just didn’t coach FC Porto. Sp. Braga is also having a very good season. The president, António Salvador, is someone with a very large dimension, who made Sp. Braga a great team. It is among the three strongest in Portugal. The championship will come down to three. Sp. Braga will be there, but I think they still won’t be able to have that projection and that balance, because when you play to be champion it’s one thing, when you play to have a good season it’s another and the big teams have an advantage.”

In the same statements, Jorge Jesus also praised Sérgio Conceição’s work at FC Porto.

«I won’t say who is playing better or more beautifully, I think that FC Porto, of the two rivals, has been the team that has surprised me the most. Why? Because FC Porto will get players from Paços de Ferreira, Estoril, I don’t know, Moreirense… and it’s still up there. In my opinion, Sérgio’s work has been spectacular and I just hope there are two good games – I’ll see, of course – and the best of luck for the four of them.”

Jorge Jesus returned to Al Hilal and Saudi Arabia this season. The Saudi team is the isolated leader of the championship, with 47 points, 10 more than Al Nassr, who have played one game less, and currently have 18 consecutive victories in all competitions.