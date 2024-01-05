Jorien Renkema to Qmusic: “a beautiful, positive station”

#Jorien #Renkema #Qmusic #beautiful #positive #station

Jorien Renkema (33) switches from NPO 3FM to Qmusic. From March 2, she will have her own program on Saturday and Sunday mornings between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM. She can now be heard during the week between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM on 3FM. “10 years of dating my childhood sweetheart are coming to an end,” she says about the public channel.

“I am really looking forward to working at such a beautiful, positive station and I hope that I will be a good, enthusiastic addition to the team,” says Renkema about the switch.

The DJ lives near Emmen and now drives to Hilversum every day. Qmusic is located in Amsterdam, a little further away. She recently argued for less Randstad on the radio. “I argue in Hilversum that we should be careful with making radio as if everyone is in Amsterdam and controversial.” Jorien lives in Zuidbarge, a hamlet close to Emmen. “The travel time to Hilversum is sometimes annoying. I spend a lot of hours in the car. But bottom line, I really enjoy living here in Emmen. I like that my daughter can grow up here. And when I’m gone from Hilversum, I’m really gone. I have two worlds: in Hilversum and in Emmen,” she says. Her daughter was born in August 2022.

“With Jorien we have acquired a versatile radio talent,” says Roland Snoeijer, program director of Qmusic. “Jorien stands for feel-good radio and always has the right connection with the listeners. Her way of making radio fits perfectly with Qmusic and we are very happy that she will soon be heard on Qmusic weekends.”

Also Read:  VIDEO A Bucharest resident got stuck in the snow with his BMW on Transalpina, road closed due to blizzard. The driver received a stinging fine

Weekend

JOE recently announced that Kimberley Dekker is transferring from Qmusic to JOE. Her temporary replacement Vincent Pronk will have a new regular program on late Sunday evenings at Qmusic. Edwin Noorlander was now in that time slot, he will also have a permanent place in JOE’s programming. He will remain associated with Qmusic as a permanent replacement.

With the arrival of Jorien and Vincent Pronk’s new program, Qmusic’s weekend programming is complete again.

Saturday
07-09 Jorien Renkema
09-12 Bas van Nimwegen
12-15 Tom & Bram
15-18 Top 40: Stephan Bouwman
18-19 The Wrong Hour (Joey van der Velden)
19-21 Joey van der Velden
21-22 Kris Kross Amsterdam
22-00 Worldwide Club 20: Joost Swinkels
00-01 Maximum Weekend Mix: Tom van der Weerd
01-02 Lost Frequencies-Lost Radio
02-03 Tomorrowland-One World Radio: Menno Barreveld

Sunday
07-09 Jorien Renkema
09-12 Bas van Nimwegen
12-15 Tom & Bram
15-18 Stephan Bouwman
18-21 Joey van der Velden
21-24 Vincent Pronk
00-02 Cain Slobbe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
Posted on
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
Posted on
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Posted on
University: Coquimbo Kingdom denied being a rival in the Noche Crema 2024 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
University: Coquimbo Kingdom denied being a rival in the Noche Crema 2024 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News