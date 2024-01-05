Jorien Renkema to Qmusic: “a beautiful, positive station”

#Jorien #Renkema #Qmusic #beautiful #positive #station

Jorien Renkema (33) switches from NPO 3FM to Qmusic. From March 2, she will have her own program on Saturday and Sunday mornings between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM. She can now be heard during the week between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM on 3FM. “10 years of dating my childhood sweetheart are coming to an end,” she says about the public channel.

“I am really looking forward to working at such a beautiful, positive station and I hope that I will be a good, enthusiastic addition to the team,” says Renkema about the switch.

The DJ lives near Emmen and now drives to Hilversum every day. Qmusic is located in Amsterdam, a little further away. She recently argued for less Randstad on the radio. “I argue in Hilversum that we should be careful with making radio as if everyone is in Amsterdam and controversial.” Jorien lives in Zuidbarge, a hamlet close to Emmen. “The travel time to Hilversum is sometimes annoying. I spend a lot of hours in the car. But bottom line, I really enjoy living here in Emmen. I like that my daughter can grow up here. And when I’m gone from Hilversum, I’m really gone. I have two worlds: in Hilversum and in Emmen,” she says. Her daughter was born in August 2022.

“With Jorien we have acquired a versatile radio talent,” says Roland Snoeijer, program director of Qmusic. “Jorien stands for feel-good radio and always has the right connection with the listeners. Her way of making radio fits perfectly with Qmusic and we are very happy that she will soon be heard on Qmusic weekends.”

Weekend

JOE recently announced that Kimberley Dekker is transferring from Qmusic to JOE. Her temporary replacement Vincent Pronk will have a new regular program on late Sunday evenings at Qmusic. Edwin Noorlander was now in that time slot, he will also have a permanent place in JOE’s programming. He will remain associated with Qmusic as a permanent replacement.

With the arrival of Jorien and Vincent Pronk’s new program, Qmusic’s weekend programming is complete again.

Saturday

07-09 Jorien Renkema

09-12 Bas van Nimwegen

12-15 Tom & Bram

15-18 Top 40: Stephan Bouwman

18-19 The Wrong Hour (Joey van der Velden)

19-21 Joey van der Velden

21-22 Kris Kross Amsterdam

22-00 Worldwide Club 20: Joost Swinkels

00-01 Maximum Weekend Mix: Tom van der Weerd

01-02 Lost Frequencies-Lost Radio

02-03 Tomorrowland-One World Radio: Menno Barreveld

Sunday

07-09 Jorien Renkema

09-12 Bas van Nimwegen

12-15 Tom & Bram

15-18 Stephan Bouwman

18-21 Joey van der Velden

21-24 Vincent Pronk

00-02 Cain Slobbe