José Enrique Carrero Blanco: “ETA had a lot of help”

#José #Enrique #Carrero #Blanco #ETA #lot

The grandson of the admiral murdered in 1973 remembers, 50 years later, how his family experienced that attack and the consequences of the assassination

Photomontage of Luis Carrero Blanco and his grandson José Enrique Damián Ariena/ABC | VIDEO: ABC MULTIMEDIA

18/12/2023





Updated 12/19/2023 at 11:47 p.m.



Victoria, the mother of José Enrique Carrero-Blanco Martínez-Hombre, was about to give birth to her first-born on December 20, 1973. «My brother was going to be called Julio, but after the attack they called him Luis in tribute to me. grandfather”, …

Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.

Try again You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.

Keep browsing

Article for subscribers only

Report a bug