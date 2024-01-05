José Mendes, president of Sporting da Covilhã, has died

#José #Mendes #president #Sporting #Covilhã #died

“Our man at the helm has left”, confirmed the mountain emblem, in a statement, at the end of the afternoon.

The leader had been hospitalized since October at the Centro Hospitalar Universitário Cova da Beira, in Covilhã, since he contracted an infection that led to other complications in the former soldier’s health.

José Mendes was elected president of the ‘mountain lions’ in September 2004, when the mountain emblem was managed by an administrative commission, and was re-elected in December 2021.

“In the 100 years of history of Sporting Clube da Covilhã and, we are certain that in the coming years, there will be no one who defends, honors and directs the club as president José Mendes did”, is mentioned in the same note issued by the club.

Since José Mendes led Sporting da Covilhã for 19 years, the mountain emblem has almost always played in the second tier of national football and has only been relegated twice, in the 2005/2006 season, when five teams were relegated, and in the last season .

The match scheduled for Saturday between Sporting da Covilhã and Amora was postponed, to a date to be defined, according to information provided by the ‘mountain lions’ and already confirmed by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).