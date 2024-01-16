José Mourinho fired from AS Roma | International football

#José #Mourinho #fired #Roma #International #football

AS Roma announced in a statement this Tuesday that José Mourinho and his coaching staff “will leave the club with immediate effect”.

“We will always have good memories of his time at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the club’s interests”, reads the note, which promises updates on the new technical team soon. “We would like to thank José, on behalf of all of us at AS Roma, for his passion and effort since his arrival at the club and we wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavors.”

A series of bad results left José Mourinho in crisis at Roma. On Sunday, the club lost at AC Milan (3-1), a result that left it in ninth place and even further away from the Champions League in the Italian Football League.

On the 20th round, Roma registered their third game without winning and only achieved one triumph in the last five, a scenario that left Mourinho five points behind the Champions League places and 22 behind the leader, Inter, when only half of the match was played. season.

With Mourinho watching the match from the pitch, due to suspension, and with Rui Patrício confirming the loss of the title to Belgian Svilar (ex-Benfica), the most that Roma achieved was a goal from Argentine Paredes, in the 69th minute. , penalty.

Mourinho was presented as the 60th coach of the “Giallorossi” in May 2021. The Portuguese coach led the team to victory in the Conference League in Tirana, on May 25, 2022, and in the final of the Europa League, in Budapest, on last season.

This year, in fact, Roma had the worst start in the League since 2010. At the end of September, José Mourinho’s team lost 4-1 at Genoa, the club’s worst start in the era of three points for a victory, along with with the 2010-11 season. And the beginning of 2024 didn’t get any better. Last week, Roma lost to Lazio, 0-1, and were left out of the Italian Cup.