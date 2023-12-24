José Neves’ “love” promise that left Farfetch investors with nothing

#José #Neves #love #promise #left #Farfetch #investors

The creation of Farfetch was a business that started “out of love”, but ended with investors left with nothing.

The CEO has the loneliest profession in the world”. The phrase is from José Neves, the Portuguese entrepreneur who founded Farfetch, the first unicorn with Portuguese DNA, and it has never made as much sense as it has in recent days. With technology on the brink of financial disruption, the Guimarães businessman was forced to make difficult but inevitable decisions to prevent the company from closing its doors and trying to maintain the jobs of the 6,000 employees that the unicorn employs. His persistence saved the company that he created “for the love of fashion”, but did not avoid the losses of shareholders, many of whom were workers.

When José Neves decided to create Farfetch in 2008, the financial world was struggling with the biggest crisis since the Great Depression. During that year, billions were lost in the financial markets, with investors closed to new projects and focused on avoiding further losses. The Portuguese businessman remained inflexible and did not allow himself to be discouraged by the difficulties that arose and all the banks closed their doors to him. It earned him his own money, which he invested in the company.

But the entrepreneurial streak didn’t start with Farfetch. Before having the idea of ​​launching this electronic platform for selling luxury products, at a fashion fair in Paris, at the age of 19, he had already launched a software production and development company. “At the age of 19, in 1993, I started my first company. It was a “software store”, where I created software for companies and, being from the north of Portugal and with a family history linked to footwear, fashion companies in that area soon became my main clients”says in the company’s presentation during the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

Passionate about fashion and technology – he started programming at just 8 years old, when he received his first computer – Farfetch was the result of the marriage of these two passions. At the age of 19, in 1993, I started my first company. It was a “software store”, where I created software for companies and, being from the north of Portugal and with a family history linked to footwear, fashion companies in that area soon became my main clients.. -Jose Neves

From Paris Fashion Week, in 2007, he brought the “idea of ​​creating a platform that would help small and medium-sized companies gain access to this global market, a business that would have some margin of defense and maneuver in relation to competition from the big global ecommerce giants. It was an area that was experiencing explosive growth. And it was the genesis of Farfetch”, he said in an interview with Visão in 2016. From then until the birth of Farfetch, roughly a year passed.

After a difficult first two years, from 2010 onwards it received the first rounds of financing and accelerated growth. In 2015, it achieved the status of the first Portuguese unicorn, with a valuation of over one billion euros, upon the entry of DST Global. At the height of its growth, José Neves said that he expected his company to be like Apple and, just as there is a moment before and after the creation of the iPhone, there is a moment before and after Farfetch.

While Farfetch’s rise is undeniable, as is its influence on the e-commerce of luxury goods, the crisis has reached the company’s business. The war in Europe and the closure of the Chinese economy were two blows to the company’s accounts, while the return to physical stores slowed down online sales.

“There are areas of the company with very strong growth, we have new projects, such as the addition of Reebok to our brand portfolio, and we have others where, due to less pronounced demand, our decision to end operations in Russia – it was a very big market for Farfetch – and also the slowdown in China, where effectively, this rationalization means that there will be a reduction in teams. To a large extent, this is what we have already done in recent months. We continue to be a company that has grown more than 30% per year in its entire 15-year history and, this year (2022) there will be growth that we aim to range from 0-5%, basically flat. There must be adaptation to these new circumstances”, he said in an interview with Eco, in February.

The truth is that the problems ended up getting the better of them and the accounts for the first half of this year already indicated problems. The company reported losses of $281.34 million in the first half of this year. The accounts for the third quarter were no longer known, with the company postponing the report, to November 28, and triggering an unprecedented correction in the share price.

With a debt of 1.6 billion dollars, due between 2027 and 2030, and without support from partners, like Richemont, which was unavailable to invest or lend money to Farfetch, José Neves began to run out of options. It is recalled that, in August last year, the manufacturer of Cartier jewelry and IWC watches had informed that Farfetch was preparing to buy a 47.5% stake in the online luxury goods retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter ( YNAP) to Richemont. The agreement – ​​now dissolved – between Richemont, Farfetch and Symphony Global opened the way, through a mechanism of purchase and sale options, to the possibility of the company founded by José Neves acquiring the remaining shares in YNAP.

With shares in free fall on the New York Stock Exchange – they debuted on the market in September 2018, sold at 20 dollars each – and without liquidity, the businessman used all his resources to stop the bankruptcy of the company with a “Portuguese heart”. which he created in 2008. The rescuers, with a liquidity line of 500 million euros, have a South Korean name: Coupang. The Portuguese businessman’s future at the new Farfetch is still unknown, but José Neves apologized to the workers for the – solitary – way in which he conducted this process, keeping them in the dark about the options on the table.

“The CEO is always on stage, what he says to his employees, his colleagues in the board [conselho de administração]to investors, to the media, it is analyzed in a way that does not apply to other people in the company. It is often said that when decisions are easy they never reach the CEO. Things escalate and when they reach the CEO they are decisions that can determine the future of the company and normally do not have large variables”. The quote, almost prophetic, dates back to 2016 but could not be more accurate.

Shareholders (and workers) lose everything in shares

José Neves’ main regret is it was not possible to save the listed company, the company he created “for the love of fashion”as explained in a letter, and which was included in the documents that the company presented to the New York Stock Exchange to formalize the unicorn’s IPO, on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the same letter, where he presented the company, he reiterated that Farfetch was born from a passion. “My passion for the designers I knew, for the boutiques, for the people passionate about fashion spread all over the world, inspired me to create a unique place, a platform, where everyone could cross paths and find each other. Consumers, creators, curators, all united by the love of fashion: this was the vision that was at the genesis of what Farfetch is today“.

Our promise to our investors is dedication, an unbreakable bond, which we create with our consumers, based on innovation and focus on sustainable and continuous growth. – José Neves, Founder of Farfetch

And he concluded: “Our promise to our investors is dedication, an unbreakable bond, which we create with our consumers, based on innovation and focus on sustainable and continuous growth“. But, as confirmed by the businessman himself this Monday, December 18, the promise to investors was not fulfilled and Whoever trusted the company will lose all their investment.

“The Board of Directors regrets that the process did not lead to a solution that guarantees that Farfetch Limited, the entity listed on the stock exchange, continues to be an operating company”, said Farfetch in a statement. “Once the sale is consummated, Farfetch Limited estimates that holders of the Class A and B ordinary shares and convertible notes will not recover any value from their investment in Farfetch”, adds the same document.

After years of speculating about going public, Farfetch headed to the capital markets in September 2018, with shares in the IPO being sold at 20 dollars. The securities closed at US$0.64, on the eve of the announcement of the agreement with Coupang.

We are creating value and, if we all collaborate in creating that value, we will all reap those benefits. There are more than 100 million dollars per year – in 2020 and 2021 around 80 million were given in shares to employees – which we pay in shares to our employees. – José Neves, Founder of Farfetch

Known for his entrepreneurial and dreamy spirit, José Neves has always been a visionary and one of the first businesspeople to include workers in the share distribution plan. “In the case of Farfetch, we tried to create the most attractive package possible. I can give the example of something unusual – certainly in the Portuguese business community, but even at an international level – which is that all Farfetch employees are shareholders”, said the northern businessman in the same interview with Eco, noting that “part of our compensation is in shares”.

“We are creating value and, if we all collaborate in creating that value, we will all reap those benefits. There are more than 100 million dollars per year – in 2020 and 2021 around 80 million were given in shares to employees – which we pay in shares to our employees. Another example of something innovative that we have at Farfetch and that has worked very well”, he confirmed. Given the outcome confirmed this week, those who kept the shares in their portfolio are now preparing to say goodbye to these remunerations.

Portuguese technological “hub”

Despite Farfetch’s outcome, José Neves’ relevance to the development of a technological ecosystem in Portugal is undeniable. After Farfetch, other unicorns emerged in Portugal, putting the country on the radar of international investors.

There are many examples of companies, Outsystems, Talkdesk, Feedzai, many others that are making a name for themselves abroad, and many other small companies, startups, that have really created a very interesting ecosystem in Portugal. – José Neves, Founder of Farfetch

“Portugal is already seen as a country where high-quality technology is created and where there is a lot of talent”, said José Neves. “We have everything to be one tech hubwe are already one tech hub in Europe. Even when we talk internationally, when I talk to entrepreneurs… There are many examples of companies, Outsystems, Talkdesk, Feedzai, many others that are making a name for themselves abroad, and many other small companies, startups, that have really created a very interesting ecosystem in Portugal”, he added.

Companies like Outsystems, Feedzai, Talkdesk, Remote and Sword Health joined Farfetch on the list of companies with a valuation of more than a billion dollars with Portuguese DNA.

José Neves Foundation invests in knowledge

With a degree in Economics from the University of Porto, José Neves is a defender of knowledge and uses part of his heritage to help those who need and want to learn. Created in May 2019, the Fundação José Neves was born with the “mission of contributing to the transformation of Portugal into a ‘country of knowledge’, through education and human development”.

“My commitment as Founder is to provide the Foundation with significant means, assuming the commitment to donate two thirds of my assets, throughout my life, to pursue this greater objective”, writes José Neves in the presentation letter on the Foundation’s website with his name, in which Carlos Oliveira and António Murta joined.

My commitment as Founder is to provide the Foundation with significant resources, committing to donate two thirds of my assets, throughout my life, to pursue this greater goal.. – José Neves, Founder of Farfetch

Over the last few years, it has promoted several initiatives, which include an ISA FJN reimbursable scholarship program, in which the Foundation pays the tuition fees while the student completes their training. It also has initiatives in the area of ​​mental health, the Youth Employment Pact and the report “O State of the Nation: Education, Employment and Skills in Portugal“.

This important diagnostic work on the Portuguese economy aims to present the country’s situation in these three areas and “promote public discussion for an urgent evolution of the education and training system and its alignment with the needs of the labor market and with the challenges of the future”. “This report’s mission is to discover and disseminate knowledge on the state of education, employment and skills in Portugal, presenting aspirational goals for 2040”, can be read on the Foundation’s online page.

The latest results show that there is still a lot to do, but there are some positive indicators. In the same interview with Eco, in February, José Neves welcomed the fact that “salaries in certain technical areas, such as engineering, in Portugal have been rising steadily in recent years, having accelerated throughout teleworking. Personally, it makes me very satisfied, which is why I created my Foundation so that more Portuguese people would have access to better education, better salaries, and better living conditions”. “For us, this opening of Portugal and technology to the global market, not only for customers, but also for the global job market, is fantastic“, he finished.

A supporter of meditation and Buddhist practices, José Neves today has other concerns, such as ensuring that Farfetch resists the tsunami it is going through, while maintaining its identity. The question is whether it will be Neves himself who manages this process and what the implications are for the future of these marketplaces of luxury goods globally.