Josep Borrell and Ursula were humiliated by the newspaper Politico

On Tuesday, Politico awarded the foreign policy leader of the European Union, Josep Borrell, the “diplomatic Borat Award” because, according to the paper, he is unfit for his job.

Borrell “never misses an opportunity to put his foot in his mouth,” wrote the paper owned by Axel Springer.

His “tendency for problematic, spur-of-the-moment statements” has reportedly led to speculation in Madrid that he was banished – rather than promoted – to the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in December 2019.

As an example, Politico gave Borrell the fact that he described the presidential election in Ecuador as “peaceful” after the assassination of one of the candidates, as well as the fact that in February 2022 he announced that Brussels would send fighter jets to Ukraine – in which an agreement was reached only much later.

According to Politico, Borrell appears to be a deliberate “daily reminder of his diplomatic ineptitude,” such as when he criticized Israel after the October 7 Hamas incursion, or when he told reporters that the EU agreed on the need for a cease-fire – only to have other EU members officials contradicted him.

The “award” was named after Borat, who was created by the British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen as a former Soviet, anti-Semitic caricature.

In addition to Politico Borrell, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, was also not forgotten, who

He received the “best performing German pretending to be the President of Europe” award.

According to the paper, Von der Leyen was blocked in his attempts to exercise and expand power by Borrell and Charles Michel, the president of the European Council.

In addition, they were “so unfair” to him that the media tried to get hold of the text messages that von der Leyen exchanged with the CEO of Pfizer during the negotiations for the purchase of millions of Covid-19 vaccines, Politico added.