Joshua encountered himself in Winter Full of Love: ‘Getting started’ | RTL Boulevard

When Joshua travels to Belalp, Switzerland for Benjamin, he naturally hopes to end up with him on his arm. Unfortunately, he ultimately goes home empty-handed. Yet his participation in ‘Winter full of Love’ has certainly yielded something for him, as he says in an interview with ‘Parool’.

Joshua does everything he can to win Benjamin over, but in the end he proves to be too much for him. Joshua indicates that he already felt during the recordings that it was not going to work out. “It was mutual. And it was especially educational. I noticed that those three weeks with Benjamin, on that mountain. They unleashed something in me.” Joshua says he feels a lot of panic when Benjamin doesn’t text him back. “Not good,” he concludes.

He comes to the conclusion that he has separation anxiety. “That’s what I learned from it. And that I had to deal with that. So I started working on myself. I wrote a lot, a whole book, and read a lot, talked about it. It helped.” He has now gotten over the heartbreak, although Benjamin still has a special place in his heart. “Isn’t that just beautiful? My mother said to me this week: ‘Josh, it may not have worked out, but you felt it again for a while.'”

His participation has also certainly brought him something good in the business field. His business is considerably busier. “Especially at the weekends. On a busy Saturday I am asked about four times if I want to have my picture taken. They are often day trippers, from Alkmaar or something like that, or from the south of the country.”

The adventure between Joshua and Benjamin did not stop in Switzerland. Joshua recently revealed that the two saw each other after the filming.