Joshua vs Wallin Day of Reckoning fight, the live round-by-round fight on the “day of judgment”

#Joshua #Wallin #Day #Reckoning #fight #live #roundbyround #fight #day #judgment

He Day of Reckoning has had a sensational close with the victory of Anthony Joshua by knockout in the fifth round of the main fight against the Swede Otto Wallin this Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a card that brought together the best boxers in the world.

Saudi Arabia has once again been the center of attention of world sport with the event that brought together six world champions to provide a great show where they demonstrated why they were called to star in this great evening.

Joshua has vindicated himself with a resounding victory against Wallin to return to the boxing spotlight. Minutes before, Joseph Parker won the WBC International and the WBO Intercontinental heavyweight after defeating by unanimous decision Deontay Wilder.

This loss also ends the chances of Wilder and Joshua facing each other in the near future.

Tonight’s performance also saw Dmitry Bivol, Daniel Dubois, Frank Sanchez, Philip Hrgovic, Jai Opetaia, and Agit Kabayel. Two of the fights on this day needed only one round to finish when Hrgovic and Opetaia finished off Mark De Mori and Ellis Zorro, respectively.

Complete billboard, schedules and results of “Judgment Day”

Estimated times in United States East Coast time (GMT -3).

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin; pesado: KO en el 5° round

Joseph Parker to Deontay Wilder; heavy: unanimous decision

Dmitry Bivol to Lyndon Arthur, for the WBA super light heavyweight title: unanimous decision

Daniel Dubois to Jarrell Miller; heavy: TKO in the 10th round

Agit Kabayel a Arslanbek Makhmudov; pesado: TKO en el 4° round

Jai Opetaia to Ellis Fox; cruise: KO in the 1st round

Filip Hrgovic to Mark De Mori; heavy: KO in the 1st round

Frank Sanchez to Junior Fa; heavy: KO in the 7th round

Boxing – Day of Reckoning live: Joshua, Bivol, Wilder and all the fights minute by minute

LiveBlog: 1076