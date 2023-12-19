JOSOA RAKOTOARIJAONA – “We are not forces of repression”

Unity and solidarity. This is what the three bodies within the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) wanted to demonstrate during a national flag raising ceremony yesterday at the Ministry of National Defense in Ampahibe.

“The objective is to strengthen our cohesion and our brotherhood after the harsh period we have gone through,” declared General Josoa Rakotoarijaona, Minister of National Defense, with at his side Inspector General of Police Fanomezantsoa Randrianarisoa, Minister of Public Security, and General Serge Gellé, Secretary of State for the National Gendarmerie. The entire FDS command was present in Ampahibe for the occasion.

Without saying it directly, the government member was referring here to the electoral period during which the FDS had been strongly solicited. Yesterday’s event was also an opportunity for the Minister of National Defense to respond to detractors of the FDS. “There are no forces of repression, contrary to what some say,” he stressed. Half-heartedly, General Rakotoarijaona suggested that those who consider themselves to be in trouble with the police “should also think about their actions”.

According to the government member, the role and objective of the FDS have not changed. It is “about preserving peace and security throughout the territory, defending the population and its property, but above all defending republican and legal institutions”, maintained General Rakotoarijaona.

