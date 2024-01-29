Jovane returning in 2024/25? «I’m going to do my best and who knows if I’ll come back with a bang…» – Sporting

Cape Verdean hopes for a last life in Alvalade, after giving in to Salernitana

• Photo: José Gageiro/Movephoto

In full CAN with the Cape Verde team, the still lion Jovane, currently on loan until the end of the season, was hopeful about a possible return to Sporting, as revealed in an interview with Antena 1, which aired this Monday -fair.

“Return and revenge? I’m doing my job in Italy, I hope to do well and then Sporting will decide what to do with me. I’ll do my best, and who knows, I’ll come back with a bang…”, he said. the 25-year-old striker, before the message he addressed to the fans: “May they believe and continue to give strength to the team. Sporting is doing well, I hope that at the end of the season they can celebrate!”.

Read here the footballer’s remaining statements, which reinforced his belief in the championship, but also praised last summer’s reinforcement, Gyökeres.

By Record

