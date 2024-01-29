Jovane returning in 2024/25? «I’m going to do my best and who knows if I’ll come back with a bang…» – Sporting

#Jovane #returning #Ill #bang.. #Sporting

Cape Verdean hopes for a last life in Alvalade, after giving in to Salernitana

• Photo: José Gageiro/Movephoto

In full CAN with the Cape Verde team, the still lion Jovane, currently on loan until the end of the season, was hopeful about a possible return to Sporting, as revealed in an interview with Antena 1, which aired this Monday -fair.

“Return and revenge? I’m doing my job in Italy, I hope to do well and then Sporting will decide what to do with me. I’ll do my best, and who knows, I’ll come back with a bang…”, he said. the 25-year-old striker, before the message he addressed to the fans: “May they believe and continue to give strength to the team. Sporting is doing well, I hope that at the end of the season they can celebrate!”.

By Record

