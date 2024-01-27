JP Martinez goes from Rangers to Braves in exchange for Tyler Owens

The Rangers announced Friday that they have acquired minor league right-hander Tyler Owens from the Braves for Cuban outfielder Julio Pablo Martínez

Martínez, who turns 28 on March 21, made his MLB debut by appearing in 17 games for Texas last year, hitting .225 with one home run and four RBIs. He spent most of his 2023 season in the minors, among the Rangers’ Triple-A, Double-A and Class-High affiliates, where he slashed .297/.425/.538 with 14 homers. , 60 RBIs and 41 stolen bases in 82 games.

The native of Baracoa had spent his entire professional career with the Rangers organization, with whom he hit .257 in 58 homers, 220 RBIs and 145 RBIs over 460 games in the minors.

For his part, Owens, 23, split his 2023 season between the Braves’ Double-A and High-A affiliates, posting a 3.03 ERA over 65.1 innings in which he struck out 67 opponents in 29 games. (15 starts). He was viewed as one of the Braves’ top prospects, according to Baseball Americana (22nd) and MLB Pipeline (25th).

