JP Morgan estimates that interest income at BCP will fall by 7% per year between 2024 and 2026

In research, JP Morgan analyzes the ECB’s interest rate cut and the impact on European banking revenues in the coming years. The Portuguese bank BCP is covered by the analysis. JP Morgan also estimates that BCP will distribute 9.8% of 2023 profits to shareholders.

JP Morgan analysts changed the banks’ earnings per share forecasts “to reflect the prospect of lower interest rates in line with the internal vision” of the North American bank.

In the case of BCP, the investment house reduced the forecast of earnings per share (EPS) by 1% in the estimates for the year 2024, by 7% in the estimates for 2025 and 11% in the estimates for 2026. The new forecasts point to BCP having an EPS of 0.05 euros per share in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Justifying the decline is the expected impact of the decline in key interest rates on bank revenues (net interest margin).

In its analysis of European banks, JP Morgan explains that “we have reduced our EPS forecasts by 4%/5%, on average, for 2025/26 (estimates, in order to incorporate an ECB average forward rate perspective of 3, 75% in 2024, 2.5% in 2025 and 2% in 2026”.

Regarding Profit Before Taxes, JP Morgan estimates that BCP will record 1,537 million euros above the analyst consensus that expects 1,446 million in 2023. In 2024 it expects the bank to close the year with 1,448 million above the consensus that predicts 1.271 million. In 2025, JP Morgan expects pre-tax results from BCP of 1,502 million, when the consensus points to 1,383 million and in 2026 the North American bank predicts 1,430 million above the consensus of 1,420 million.

BCP’s financial margin (difference between interest on credit and interest on deposits) is expected to have reached 2,862 million euros at the end of 2023 according to the North American bank, which is 1% above analysts’ consensus. In 2024, JP Morgan estimates revenue of 2,770 million, 4% above consensus. In 2025 it is estimated at 2,486 million, 3% below the consensus that predicts 2,566 million and in 2026 analysts estimate 2,409 million, 5% below the consensus.

The average annual drop in interest income at BCP, between 2024 and 2026, is 7%, according to this estimate.

“Our economist considers that the prospects for the euro zone economy are moderate, with inflation returning to the 2% target, unemployment still low, but with weak growth. At the same time, our baseline view points to three cuts of 25 basis points from the ECB in the second half of 2024, to 3.25%, and five cuts of 25 basis points from the ECB in 2025, to 2.0%”, says the JP Morgan.

“In terms of calendar, our economist predicted the 2024 cuts for September, October and December. In 2025, our Economist expects the ECB to continue cutting 25bps at all meetings in the first half of 2025 and make a final cut to 2% in September”, he adds.

For BCP, JP Morgan expects a payout yield (total percentage of net profit that is distributed to shareholders) of 9.8% relative to 2023 results; 10.7% relative to 2024; 10.5% for the 2025 financial year and 9.9% for the 2026 results.

JP Morgan also analyzes the sensitivity of European banks’ deposit rates to changes in policy rates.

Changes in the cost and composition of bank deposits have important implications for banks’ financial margin.

The sensitivity of banks’ deposit rates to changes in interest rates is the so-called “deposit beta”.

JP Morgan analysts say in their analysis of European banking that, “in relation to rate cuts, we assume a deposit beta of 50% for Nordic and British banks, as the repercussion of deposits is already much higher than in other regions, and for eurozone countries, we only assume around 25%, given the low repercussion of deposits in many of these countries”.

“As discussed in our outlook report, we expect deposit costs to fall slowly initially,” says the North American bank.

JP Morgan sees limited implications for the cost of risk. “With lower rates, we do not assume lower provisioning levels, as our CoR forecasts already assume a limited deterioration to 33 basis points in 2024 and a normalization to 27 basis points in 2026. Our internal view points to an increase default rates with increasing vulnerabilities in the economy”.

JP Morgan also estimates for European banks that share price performance should be driven by profit cuts rather than lower valuations.