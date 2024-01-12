JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund

#JPMorgan #profits #fall #boosting #deposit #guarantee #fund

Large North American banks have to set aside money to reinforce the deposit guarantee fund, “empty” with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last year. In the case of JPMorgan, this dictated a decline in profits in the last quarter of 2023.

JPMorgan Chase’s profits fell in the fourth quarter of the year, after setting aside almost three billion dollars to help reinforce the deposit guarantee fund.

According to “”, profit for the fourth quarter was $9.31 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares to $11.01 billion, or $3.57 per share, in the same period last year.

Large North American banks have to pay a large part of the $16 billion deposit guarantee fund, after it was “emptied” with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last year.

Despite this, JPMorgan Chase managed to make a profit of 49.6 billion dollars in 2023 as a whole. For the bank’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, the US economy remains resilient and the markets predict a slight slowdown. Still, he left a warning about inflation.

“There is a constant need to increase spending due to the green economy, the restructuring of global supply chains, increasing military spending and rising healthcare costs. This could lead to inflation being more persistent and remaining at higher levels than what is expected by the market”, warns the CEO of the financial institution.

The bank led by Jamie Dimon also reported a 12% increase in revenue, with the value rising to US$38.57 billion.