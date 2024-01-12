JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund

#JPMorgan #profits #fall #boosting #deposit #guarantee #fund

Large North American banks have to set aside money to reinforce the deposit guarantee fund, “empty” with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last year. In the case of JPMorgan, this dictated a decline in profits in the last quarter of 2023.

JPMorgan Chase’s profits fell in the fourth quarter of the year, after setting aside almost three billion dollars to help reinforce the deposit guarantee fund.

According to “”, profit for the fourth quarter was $9.31 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares to $11.01 billion, or $3.57 per share, in the same period last year.

Large North American banks have to pay a large part of the $16 billion deposit guarantee fund, after it was “emptied” with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last year.

Despite this, JPMorgan Chase managed to make a profit of 49.6 billion dollars in 2023 as a whole. For the bank’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, the US economy remains resilient and the markets predict a slight slowdown. Still, he left a warning about inflation.

“There is a constant need to increase spending due to the green economy, the restructuring of global supply chains, increasing military spending and rising healthcare costs. This could lead to inflation being more persistent and remaining at higher levels than what is expected by the market”, warns the CEO of the financial institution.

The bank led by Jamie Dimon also reported a 12% increase in revenue, with the value rising to US$38.57 billion.

Also Read:  Government defends tougher laws to stop fuel smuggling -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
Posted on
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Posted on
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
Posted on
Space capsule with “scientific treasure” finally opened with special screwdriver
Space capsule with “scientific treasure” finally opened with special screwdriver
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News