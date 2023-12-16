JR Kyudai Main Line Kurume Kokomae Station – Minamikurume Station suspension/delay due to railroad crossing accident | Kurume fans

#Kyudai #Main #Line #Kurume #Kokomae #Station #Minamikurume #Station #suspensiondelay #due #railroad #crossing #accident #Kurume #fans

*This page contains promotions.

Incident/Accident2023.12.16 Tomonori

At 19:33 on Sunday, December 16, 2023, a railroad crossing accident occurred between Kurume Kokomae Station and Minamikurume Station on the JR Kyudai Main Line.

The train in question is an up-bound local train (departing from Hita at 6:30 p.m. bound for Kurume).

An accident occurs where a train and a car collide.

As of 8:00 p.m., due to this accident, the Kyudai Main Line (up and down) from Kurume to Chikugo Yoshii has been suspended, and from Chikugo Yoshii to Hita has been delayed.

Police are currently investigating the scene.

The two people in the car escaped unharmed. There were no injuries to the 22 passengers and one crew member on the train.

Tweets about the accident

For the latest information, please see JR Kyushu service information.

Operation information | JR Kyushu

Copy the URL of this article

About posting on this site

2.2 million monthly accesses! Would you like to post it to Kurume fans who have a total of 94 million accesses?

If you are interested in store PR, opening information, campaign and event announcements, etc., please see below ↓

December JR Kyushu News Kurume City Accident Level Crossing Accident

If you like this article
Let’s like!

We will bring you the latest articles.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News