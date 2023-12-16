JR Kyudai Main Line Kurume Kokomae Station – Minamikurume Station suspension/delay due to railroad crossing accident | Kurume fans

#Kyudai #Main #Line #Kurume #Kokomae #Station #Minamikurume #Station #suspensiondelay #due #railroad #crossing #accident #Kurume #fans

Incident/Accident2023.12.16

At 19:33 on Sunday, December 16, 2023, a railroad crossing accident occurred between Kurume Kokomae Station and Minamikurume Station on the JR Kyudai Main Line.

The train in question is an up-bound local train (departing from Hita at 6:30 p.m. bound for Kurume).

An accident occurs where a train and a car collide.

As of 8:00 p.m., due to this accident, the Kyudai Main Line (up and down) from Kurume to Chikugo Yoshii has been suspended, and from Chikugo Yoshii to Hita has been delayed.

Police are currently investigating the scene.

The two people in the car escaped unharmed. There were no injuries to the 22 passengers and one crew member on the train.

As of 20:06 on December 16th: Time of occurrence: 19:33 Place of occurrence: Kyudai Main Line, from Kurume High School to Minamikurume Train: Upbound local train (Departing from Hita 18:30, Kurume)

#JRKYUSHU — JR Kyushu train operation information (Oita area)[Official](@jrkyushu_oita) December 16, 2023

For the latest information, please see JR Kyushu service information.

Operation information | JR Kyushu

