You can eat it in moderation…5 foods that damage the brain

Every type of food has both “good” and “bad” effects on the body. If you know how to eat it in moderation. There will be no negative consequences. Like the following 5 types of food, you can eat them…but in moderation. Far away from disease and dementia..

> Butter / Margarine Source of trans fats Fats that are harmful to the body If you eat a lot in contact for a long time will accumulate in the body As a result, the blood vessels in the brain harden and become blocked. Harmful to brain function

> Cheese Like butter and margarine, cheese contains fatty acids that are both good and bad for the body. If eaten in large quantities It will accumulate in the body. Causes cholesterol levels to rise Blood vessels harden and become clogged. Directly affects the blood transport system to the brain. When there is not enough blood flowing to the brain Brain performance will decrease.

> Red meat, processed meat May be a source of protein that is beneficial to the body But if you eat too much Sometimes it can cause harm. Because in red meat and processed meat Contains free radical components. Saturated fatty acids and may contain red meat accelerators. These substances have a direct effect on blood vessels and brain cell function. It can cause inflammation and dementia in the long term.

> Fried food, fast food Deliciousness hidden in health dangers Because most of them go through the frying process with oil. Makes it high in calories And also season with lots of salt. If eaten regularly, it will result in higher blood cholesterol. hardened blood vessels in the brain A blockage has occurred. and may cause brain function to deteriorate

> Desserts, sweet drinks Some people say that after eating it they feel good. But if you eat too much sugar, it’s said to be sweet. It can become bitter. Because the sweetness will cause your blood sugar level to exceed the standard. Risk of diabetes There are also side effects of excess sugar when it interacts with proteins in the body. It will make the blood vessels harden. Clogs and breaks easily when blood vessels become clogged. There is not enough blood going to the brain. The brain will not work fully.

If you know how to eat right Food will be “good medicine” that will help promote good health. People with congenital disease including dementia patients Therefore, you should pay special attention to food. in order not to affect the existing disease

.

The Forget Me Not flower is a symbol of the sick. “Dementia”

If you see a lost person with the Forget Me Not symbol

You can help him…

Just scan the QR Code to contact JS.100 or 02 238 8787.

…Operation to unite the power of kindness Help bring dementia patients home. safely…

Supported by…

: Dementia Association of Thailand

: Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society

: Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University

: Dementia Care Center, Chulalongkorn Hospital

: JS.100

: Shera Public Company Limited

: Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited.

: Toyota Motor Thailand Company Limited

: True Corporation Public Company Limited on behalf of True-DTAC

: Viriya Insurance Public Company Limited

: Singha drinking water

: Susco Public Company Limited

: Amphon Foods Group

: MEA or Metropolitan Electricity Authority

: Seven Eleven

#Dementia #Alzheimer’s #Dementia Association #JS100