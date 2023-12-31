JSAUX Gaming Docking Station for Steam Deck, ROG Ally

#JSAUX #Gaming #Docking #Station #Steam #Deck #ROG #Ally

A brand with an unfamiliar name, JSAUX, releases a new docking station for portable gaming machines, Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, with plenty of ports. With clear plastic material, see through RGB lights.

It is considered an international brand that makes many different pieces of gaming equipment. But it may not have been imported for sale in our country yet, but the specs and design should definitely be pleasing to many gamers.

This station is model HB1201S and HB08101S. There are 2 units, size 150 x 92 mm. But they are different in terms of specs and features, such as the various ports provided.

The HB0801S will provide only one HDMI channel, supporting Output at 8K resolution or can be adjusted to 2K, which will increase the smoothness to 240 Hz. The HB1201S will also provide HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4.

Other ports include USB 2.0, Ethernet Gigabit, USB 3.2 Type-A x2 and Type-C x1, supporting USB PD power delivery standards up to 100W.

The HB1201S also has an additional card reader slot. and headphone jack But it will not be available in the HB0801S model.

The price of the HB0801S is $70, approximately 2,400 baht, while the HB1201S is $100, approximately 3,500 baht.

Source: t.ly/wL5Zd

Also Read:  Worrying security gap at Apple – also affecting all iPhone users

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Posted on
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Posted on
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Posted on
More than 600 pieces of fireworks found in a vehicle in Antwerp
More than 600 pieces of fireworks found in a vehicle in Antwerp
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News