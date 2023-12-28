Juan Bauza took his girlfriend to Argentina! Francesca Simionescu, one of the sexiest journalists in Romania, is causing a sensation in Tango Country

#Juan #Bauza #girlfriend #Argentina #Francesca #Simionescu #sexiest #journalists #Romania #causing #sensation #Tango #Country

Juan Bauza (27 years old) is living a real love story, and every day he is inseparable from his new conquest. In the Argentinian’s private life, a former Digi 24 and Antena 1 journalist, Francesca Simionescu, appeared, whom he brought home for Christmas.

Francesca started her media career at Digi 24 Craiova. Then came the transfer to Bucharest and after three years the move to Antena 1. After a few years in the press, Simionescu decided to change the field and move to PR and communication.

Francesca Simionescu PHOTO Instagram

The beautiful blonde was born and raised in Craiova. She loved football when she was little, and for a few months she has been in love with Juan Bauza, the footballer from FCU Craiova.

“My husband, my happiness, my calm and God’s answer”

“My partner, my man, my happiness, my calm and God’s answer to all my prayers. Another journey awaits us, I go forward with all confidence, knowing that I have you by my side. I love you, little boy!”, is one of the syrupy messages made public by Francesca to her boyfriend.

The reply was not slow to appear, also in the virtual environment: “I love you too”. And in order for the two to have moments of peace “as a family”, they decided to run away from Romania on the occasion of the Holidays.

Bauza took Francesca home to Argentina. The two did not miss the moment and photographed themselves on Instagram, in the El Palmar National Park, one of the national parks in Argentina, located in the center-east of the Entre Rio province.

