Juan Escobar and Toluca are close to closing the signing; They would ‘lower’ it to Pumas – Fox Sports

#Juan #Escobar #Toluca #close #closing #signing #Pumas #Fox #Sports

The Liga MX transfer market continues to move intensely despite the fact that the first date of Clausura 2024 has already been played. This Tuesday, we can report that Juan Escobar is close to arriving in Toluca, a team that would win him the signing of the Paraguayan Cruz Azul to the Pumas, who until this afternoon were the best positioned.

Where would Juan Escobar play if he leaves Cruz Azul?

Our reporter Carlos Rodrigo Hernández has confirmed with sources close to the operation that Toluca is finalizing details to bring to fruition the hiring of the Paraguayan Escobar, who was chanted by the Cruz Azul fans last Saturday as a measure of pressure against the new coach. Martin Anselmi.

The information from our colleague indicates that the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro have also contacted the South American’s agent to find out if he would be willing to defend their colors, but, for now, it is the offer from Toluca that most fulfills Juan Escobar to continue his career. in Mexico.

What foreigner would leave Toluca to sign Juan Escobar?

The only obstacle that exists at the moment is the need for the Red Devils to expressly release some of their Non-Trained elements in Mexico to free up the space necessary for the registration of the former Machine.

As confirmed by our reporter, the foreigner who would leave Toluca is the striker Pedro Raúl, a Brazilian who only arrived in mid-2023 and whose future would be in his country’s league with Corinthians, so work is being done at a forced pace in that exit.

RELATED | They exhibit poor conditions at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium during Cruz Azul vs Pachuca (VIDEO)

What did Juan Escobar do? This is why he will leave Cruz Azul

Although he was the captain of the Machine last semester and was part of the team that broke the drought of more than 23 years in 2021, Juan Escobar is leaving Cruz Azul due to a direct conflict with the new technical director, the Argentine Martín Anselmi, whose “moral quality” was allegedly questioned by the footballer.

Unofficial versions indicate that Escobar would have accused Anselmi of wanting to remove him from the team in order to bring in another foreigner with whom he could “do business” to receive money from the signing, which would have generated a tense discussion between both characters, leading to the sung exit. of the defender.

Juan Escobar says goodbye to Cruz Azul and his fans

Only on Monday did we have the first words from Juan Escobar after transcending his problem with Anselmi and the player thanked the fans for their affection, in a message that – clearly – sounded like a farewell to La Noria.

“The truth is, (I get) the affection of the people, as I said, from day one they always welcomed me well and no matter what happens, I’m going to leave… If I leave, I’m not guaranteeing anything, but if I I’m going, I’m not leaving with the championships I won, but I’m leaving happy for the affection I gained from the people and that’s the most important thing too… The truth is it’s going to hurt a lot but, as I told you, I still don’t know what’s going on. to pass, I still have to talk and then we will see,” he stated.