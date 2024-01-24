Juan Manuel Vargas made a surprising comment after not being invited by Universitario to the Noche Crema 2024

#Juan #Manuel #Vargas #surprising #comment #invited #Universitario #Noche #Crema

Although Universitario invited some of its most successful players to pay tribute to them on the Cream Night, ‘Loco’ was not considered by the club.

University of Sports The Cream Night of the club’s centenary was held last weekend, where they took advantage of the presentation of the 2024 professional squad to pay tribute to some of its figures from the past for having stood out with the merengue shirt in their stages as players.

Footballers of the caliber of Hector Chumpitaz, Charles Galvan, Edward Esidio, John Charles Zubczuk, Percy Rojasamong others, were the guests of honor of the ‘U’, but there was one who did not appear and was one of the last Peruvian players that the team exported abroad.

We refer to Juan Manuel Vargaswho debuted with a cream shirt at the beginning of the 2000s and had a last step in 2017. To the surprise of all the fans, ‘Loco’ did not take his non-invitation badly and assured that he should not have been honored for only playing for a short time. with the student cast.

“The one who should have been invited is the man (by Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe). I am a fan of the club. I have played for a short time. I have played more time outside”he pointed out in the last broadcast of the FutMax League program on Liga 1 MAX.

How many years did Juan Manuel Vargas play in Universitario?

Juan Manuel Vargas He had two stages at Universitario during his well-known career as a professional soccer player. He debuted with a cream shirt in 2002 and was there until 2005, the year he was signed by Colón de Santa Fe (Argentina). Furthermore, in 2017 he returned to the club after his time at Spanish club Betis and stayed for two more seasons. Total, He played 121 games with the ‘U’, scoring 14 goals and making eight assists..

Vargas rejected offers from Europe to return to Universitario

On the other hand, the former Universitario player revealed that before confirming his return to the club he had offers from abroad, but that he finally chose to return to the place where he was happy. “I returned to the “U” with offers to continue outside, but I returned to the “U””he mentioned in the same program.

