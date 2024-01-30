JUBILEE COACH BAYARD – Great challenge between GNBC and Cospn

Coach Bayard Razafindralambo will organize challenge matches in early February.

Third quarter. The celebration of the jubilee of 45 years of basketball service of coach Bayard Razafidnralambo will proceed to the penultimate event. After the cabaret concocted with the journalists in Ambohimanambola followed by the Evangelical Gala at the Ecar Saint-Joseph in Mahamasina in December, Coach Bay will organize a day of six challenge matches at the sports palace on February 7. On the bill there will be the “Grand Challenge of the Grown Ups” between the two biggest N1A clubs in the country, GNBC and Cospn. This match will be preceded by two inter-university challenge matches between the DTSC school and Dream Team, followed by that between U-UCM and Umagis, Smatch’in champion.

Three other meetings are on the program a little earlier, among others, the U22G interseason final which will pit DTSC against AMBB. And in the morning, the veterans of the Manakers will face the Ex-DTSC, and opening at 9 a.m. among the U20 girls, JEA Vakinankaratra will play against Lucadro Analamanga. These participating teams all have Coach Bay’s fingerprints.

As a finale to the jubilee, a lunch dance with his family and the big basketball family will take place on Saturday February 10 at the Mess circle in Fiadanana. In his record, as a national coach, coach Bayard was semi-finalist of the Afrobasket U18F (2022), quarter-finalist of the African U18G championship in Egypt. And at club level, he won twenty-two Madagascar championship titles.

