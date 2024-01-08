Judd Apatow calls Oscar committee decision on Barbie classification ‘insulting’ | Movies & Series

Jan 7, 2024

Judd Apatow does not agree with the decision of the organization behind the Oscars Barbie to be classified as an adapted screenplay rather than an original screenplay. The American director thinks it is an insult.

“It’s insulting to the writers to say they worked with pre-existing material,” Apatow wrote X.

The director of films like Knocked Up in This Is 40 responded to an article by Variety. The Oscar committee reported this earlier this week Barbie to participate in the adapted screenplay category. “There was no existing material or story,” says Apatow.

Many films about pre-existing characters are classified as adapted screenplays, like previous nominees Toy Story 3 in Before Midnight. Barbie and Ken were existing dolls from toy manufacturer Mattel before they appeared on the big screen. That probably led to the Oscar committee’s decision.

Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach wrote the film’s screenplay. Barbie was one of the most successful films of 2023, earning five Oscar shortlist entries.

The nominations will be announced on January 23. The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 10.

