Judge orders health plan to pay for treatment of patient with paralysis

Judge José Augusto Nardy Margazão, of the 4th Civil Court of Atibaia, determined that a health plan bears the costs of treatment for a patient diagnosed with internal chromosome monosomy, cerebral palsy and microcephaly, citing obvious harm to the applicant. The plan had refused to pay for the treatment.

In the process, the patient claims that he was diagnosed with the diseases and that, according to medical advice, he would need specialized treatment: speech therapy for dysphalgia, hippotherapy, hydrotherapy and five sessions with a special walker.

“In effect, from the analysis of the documentation attached to the file, through which the plaintiff demonstrates the contractual link existing between the parties, the diagnosis received, the treatment indicated and the fruitless contacts aimed at providing the intended service (pages 23/32) , among other documents capable of, in a perfunctory analysis, supporting her allegations, the likelihood of damage to the applicant is evident”, wrote the judge.

The patient had also requested the court to condemn the plan for R$50,000 as moral damages, in view of the alleged negligence. The decision, based on urgent protection, however, did not analyze the possibility of compensation, but ordered the plan to pay and provide the aforementioned treatments.

In addition to the obligation to do so, the judge also determined that, in case of non-compliance with the injunction, a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand, up to a limit of R$ 10 thousand, “the level of which may be revised in case of recalcitrance in complying with the order ”.

The author of the action was represented by the lawyer Cléber Stevens Gerage.

Process 1010667-78.2023.8.26.0048