‘Judicial and notarial documents also stolen in Limburg.net cyber attack’ – Computer – News

Hacker collective Medusa did not only capture personal data from 311,000 Belgian households in the cyber attack on the computer systems of Limburg.net. The group is also said to have been able to obtain judicial and notarial documents containing financially sensitive information.

The editors of VRT NWS said they were able to inspect the documents and determined that they involved more than just national register numbers, names and addresses, as previously suggested. “Documents have also been leaked from notaries and courts containing details of inheritances or living wages,” it said. “People are being named.”

Limburg.net says that there has been open communication about the leak. In its original press release, the waste management company mentioned names, addresses and national register numbers of 311,000 people. According to the organization, this data dates from the years 2014 and 2015. According to Limburg.net, data such as identity card numbers, passwords, login details, account numbers and bank card numbers were not among the leaked data. The customers involved will also receive a personal letter containing information about the leak.

Hacker collective Medusa was able to hack an old data server of the Flemish waste management company Limburg.net in December last year. The group was able to obtain data from 311,000 Belgian households and also threatened to make this data public if Limburg.net did not want to pay a 100,000 euro ransom. The waste management company says it has not paid that amount.

