JUDO – FMJ – A “performing” year 2023

The president of the FMJ, Saïd Bruno (center), during the AGO, Saturday at the Palais des sports Mahamasina

The team of the Malagasy Judo Federation (FMJ), led by the president, Eric Saïd Bruno, held its ordinary general meeting on Saturday at the Palais des Sports at the end of its first year of mandate.

On the technical side, the first head of the national technical direction, Mamy Randriamasinoro, described the season as successful, “In all, there are fourteen gold medals, nine silver medals, sixteen bronze medals, one Olympic pre-qualification and a title of African senior champion. A year which can be described as ‘efficient’, despite the difficulties encountered and the resources available,” we read in his report.

Launch of projects

The judokas shone at the Games of the Islands as well as those of the Francophonie. The Big Island finished second behind Reunion, at the JIOI organized at home, at the end of August, with its four gold medals, six silver and nine bronze. And at the Kinshasa Games, two judokas reached the podium, the African junior champion in the -70kg category, Aina Laura Rasoanaivo Razafy won gold, while Narindra Henintsoa Rakotovao took the silver in the -57kg category.

The year 2023 was exceptional in terms of the organization of international competitions in Madagascar. The country successively hosted the African championships for individual cadets and juniors and the Island Games, in July and August. “It was a rare opportunity to be able to field a complete selection at international events,” notes the DTN.

“It is also a decisive year for the Olympic qualification competitions where we saw the great progress of Laura Rasoanaivo. This is currently well ranked in the continental quota,” continues the technician. Other development projects have also been implemented, such as “that of the Diaspora Malagasy Judo, the Alaotra-Mangoro League and the finalization of the equipment project for the future national dojo with the Japanese embassy,” adds -he.

“DMJ is a project concocted with Olympian Fetra Ratsimiziva, since 2021 in Budapest, during the world championships. The idea was to create a platform responsible for leading the network of judokas from the diaspora throughout the world,” explains the DTN.

Serge Rasanda

