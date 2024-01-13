JUDO – FMJ – Nine international competitions on the program

Laura Rasoanaivo should still play three qualifying tournaments before the Paris Olympics.

A busy season. The calendar of the Malagasy Judo Federation (FMJ) is increasingly busy, both internationally and nationally, after the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Nine international competitions are on the program during this 2024 season. Three of them are qualifiers for the Paris Olympic Games. The judo competition will run from July 27 to August 2. The only representative from the Big Island still in the race for the Olympic ticket, Laura Rasoanaivo Razafy, should still compete in at least three of these qualifying competitions, in this case the African Senior Championships, in Cairo in Egypt, from April 25 to 27. There are also the senior world championships, from May 19 to 23, in the United Arab Emirates. Finally, the African Games in Ghana will open the series of competitions, from March 14 to 18.

The country’s flag bearer selection test is scheduled for February 3. One of the major tournaments, interesting for earning points for Laura, but which does not appear in the FMJ calendar, is also the Grand Slam in Paris, from February 2 to 4.

Three local summits

The major international outings, in addition to those for Olympic qualification, will be the African Cadet and Junior Championships, from July 18 to 21, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and the World Junior Championships, from October 2 to 5, in Ashgabat. in Turmenistan.

Two regional competitions will soon start these international outings, namely the Mauritius International Tournament for juniors, cadets and seniors, on January 20 and 21 in Mauritius. This follows the Saint-Denis International Open, on March 9 and 10 in Reunion.

The Malagasy Judo diaspora, led by London Olympian (2012), Fetra Ratsimiziva, will, for its part, concoct a competition called Judo Gasy Cup, dedicated to judokas who compete abroad. The tournament will take place from March 30 to April 1 in Toulouse, France. A training camp which will bring together expatriates will also take place, from May 18 to 20, in the same city. It is reserved for categories ranging from cadets to seniors.

Concerning local competitions, the date of the national summit has already been set. The Madagascar championships, from juniors to seniors, will be held on March 27 and 28 in the capital, while the other two have yet to be confirmed. The Capricorn Tournament is scheduled for August in Toliara, and the Madagascar Cup, from juniors to seniors, in November. The host city has yet to be decided.

Serge Rasanda