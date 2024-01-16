JUDO – KINGS’ CUP

Representatives of the Malagasy Judo Diaspora shone at the Kings Cup

First conclusive test. Madagascar, represented by the expatriates of the Diaspora Malagasy Judo (DMJ) shone during its participation in the 41st edition of the team Kings Cup this weekend. The competition is initiated by the Drome-Ardèche judo committee and the Romanais dojo. The Big Island fielded two teams. The women’s team climbed to the third step of the podium, synonymous with the bronze medal.

The team was made up of the Rio Olympian in 2016, Asaramanitra Ratiarison in the -63 kg, the gold medalist of the Reunion Island Games in 2015, Brenda Andriantiana (-63 kg), Vital Christiane in the -57 kg and Maylis Andrianjafitsalama (-52 kg). Asara and her teammates lost in the semi-finals to the host team, Dojo Romanais, and settled for third place. The girls finished second in the group stage, in a pool of five teams.

The same Romanian Dojo won the gold medal among girls. The male team was composed of the 2012 London Olympian, Fetra Ratsimiziva in the -81 kg, Sandaniaina Andrianjakavelo -60 kg, Rialy Rakotondramanga -66 kg and three others from the same category -73 kg in this case Rico Andriamanantsoa , Mirado Andriamifehy and Killian Rakotonanahary.

The boys also finished second in the four-team group stage. The Fetra gang subsequently lost in the round of 16 against Clamart Judo from Paris. The tournament brought together twenty-eight teams, nineteen for boys and nine for girls.

“We are satisfied with our results. I am impressed by the state of mind of our flag bearers, the old glories like Asara and Brenda and also the young ones like Rialy, Killian and Mailys,” underlined Fetra Ratsimiziva, head of the DMJ. Launched in March 2023, DMJ is a project concocted by the national technical direction and Olympian Fetra Ratsimiziva since 2021 during the World Championships in Budapest. The idea was to create a platform responsible for leading the network of Diaspora judokas around the world.

Its mission is to identify and bring together Malagasy judokas from around the world, active and former. It identifies talented athletes who would like to represent the country in international competitions, in coordination with the national technical direction. DMJ also identifies the skills and driving forces that could contribute to the development of Malagasy judo, locally or abroad. The Diaspora Malagasy Judo is organizing a competition in this first half of the year called Judo Gasy Cup, dedicated to expatriates from March 30 to April 1 in Toulouse then a training camp planned for May 18 to 20.

Serge Rasanda