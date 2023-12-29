JUDO – KINGS’ CUP

Fusion of young and experienced. Madagascar will have six representatives, all expatriates, at the 4th edition of the Coupe des Rois in the team event which will be held in Romans-sur-Isère on January 13 and 14. Some former glories will make their comeback there, among others, the Rio 2016 Olympian, Asaramanitra Ratiarison, who is entered in the -63 kg category. There will also be Brenda Andriantiana, also in the -63 kg category.

She was a medalist at the 2015 Island Games in Reunion and ranked fifth at the junior world championship in South Africa. The third judokate is the young resident of JK Frontognan, Maylis Andrianjafintsalama, in the -52 kg category. She is a several times medalist in her region. And the three boys are Sandaniaina Andrianjakavelo, entered in the -60 kg category, recently medalist at the Andorra International Masters, former member of the national team in 2015, and medalist at the Réunion International Tournament.

There is also Rialy Rakotondramanga, -66 kg, who plays at the Friborg Judo club in Switzerland. He is a medalist at the Swiss national championship in the junior category, a medalist at the Morge International Tournament and a member of the Swiss Junior national team. And the third is Rico Andriamanantsoa, ​​-73 kg, twice medalist at the French military championship, former member of the national team and currently a member of the French military team.

Serge Rasanda

