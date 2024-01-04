JUDO – OLYMPIC GAMES – Laura Rasoanaivo advances towards qualification

Laura Rasoanaivo is currently fourth out of twelve in the continental qualification, categories combined

The quest for the Olympic ticket continues for Laura Rasoanaivo. She is currently ranked fourth out of the twelve places at stake for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The reigning African -70kg champion, Aina Laura Rasoanaivo Razafy, continues her quest to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “To date, Laura Rasoanaivo is ranked fourth out of the twelve tickets at stake in the continental qualification. But there are still at least three competitions left to be sure of the final qualification,” underlines the National Technical Director, Mamy Randriamasinoro. The qualification period started on June 24, 2022 and will end on June 24, 2024. The qualifying competitions include the Continental Open, the Continental Senior Championship, the Grand Prix and Grand Slam, the Senior and Junior World Championships. Points are awarded for each participation.

The major competitions in sight before the qualification deadline are the Tunis Open on February 10 and 11, the Algiers Open (February 16-17), the Luanda Open (April 6-7), the African Senior Championship in Egypt from April 25 to 27, the Abidjan Open on May 25 and 26 and the Niamey Open on June 1 and 2. The world number one junior, Laura, since August 1, 2023 is in 40th place in the world ranking of seniors, with 1,162 points, updated on December 19, 2023. She is currently second in Africa behind the Tunisian Landolsi Nihel, 38th in the world (1,190 points) and ahead of the Angolan Niangi Maria, 44th (1,040 points). In the Olympic rankings, updated on November 12, Laura is better ranked than her main challengers. She is in pole position and occupies 33rd place in the world, credited with 1,057 points ahead of the Angolan, 43rd (737 points) and The Tunisian, 48th (605 points).

Quota continental

There are two types of qualification, the direct one and the continental one. The latter concerns Laura Rasoanaivo. Two hundred and thirty-eight athletes in total, one hundred and nineteen men and one hundred and nineteen women, for the seven weight categories, the top seventeen athletes listed in the IJF world rankings of the Olympic qualification period will be directly qualified at a maximum of one athlete per National Olympic Committee (NOC) and per weight category. For the continental qualification, one hundred additional athletes will be qualified by virtue of the world ranking based on continental representation.

For each continent on the basis of the world ranking, a continental ranking of all athletes from the continent concerned will be established across all genders and all weight categories based on their points in the world ranking. The athletes with the highest number of points in the continental ranking will qualify according to the continental quota: twelve men and twelve women for Africa, Europe (13H-12F), Asia (10H-10F), Oceania (5H-5F) and America (10H-11F). A maximum of one athlete per NOC can qualify through continental qualification for all genders and all weight categories.

