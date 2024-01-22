JUDO – SOUTH-EAST – Jannick Memin plans to build a dojo

Popularization. The expatriate from France, the judokate Jannick Memin, aged 33 and with twenty years of practice, is concocting a project to develop the discipline in her hometown of Vangaindrano. A former competitor converted into a judo teacher at Inter Activities in Paris, currently visiting the country, she is the current regional technical advisor for the South-East league, created on January 12.

La Parisienne has held the 3rd dan grade and the Professional Certificate in Youth, Popular Education and Sport (BPJEPS) for ten years. “We have a project to build a dojo and we are organizing fundraising at home and abroad to make it happen,” confides Jannick Memin. “The goal is to raise the technical level of practitioners and prepare competitive judokas for possible national competitions,” she continues.

“Our club is apolitical, but we have already requested the support of the authorities, the President of the Republic and the president of the African Judo Union, to support us in carrying out the project. The infrastructure will also be open to other combat sports,” specifies the expatriate. The latter has already provided the club with equipment, such as tatami mats, kimonos and books.

Created in 2014, the club, which has around a hundred members, has always been content to use the small room of the Youth Center in Vaingaindrano.

“Since the year the club was created, I have organized one-week courses every time I go to the country,” she adds. In her list of achievements, Jannick was three times champion of Paris, junior and senior -57kg, ranked seventh in the junior inter-regional championship, champion of the 2nd senior division, has two participations in the 2nd division French championship and one participation in the championship by 1st division team.

She also practices Brazilian jiujitsu and holds a blue belt. She has already won the CFJJB zone cup in 2016 and vice-champion of the -62kg zone cup and all categories the same year.

