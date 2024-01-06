JUDO – TRAINING CAMP – Three judokas rub shoulders with the French team

Three judokas from the country benefit from a training camp in Reunion

Rare opportunity. Three judokas, in this case two from the Esca club, Rayan Ravelojaona in the -73 kg category, Fetra Ranaivoarisoa in the -81 kg category and another from Saint-Michel Lucas Rasoanaivo in the -66 kg category, flew to Reunion on Thursday to to participate in the training camp organized by the French Judo Federation. They will benefit from a high-level training course and will train with the French men’s team as part of the preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Malagasy delegation is fully supported by the French Federation during the stay, including accommodation, catering and transfer. The judokas of the Big Island take care of the plane tickets for their part. The course will last until Sunday January 14. “Obviously, we would have liked to send a full team, but resources are always limited. And we would like to thank the clubs and parents for always supporting our judokas,” we can read on the Facebook page of the Malagasy Judo Federation.

“The selection criteria were based on the recent results of the judokas, those medalists and members of the selection at the Island Games. Some were unable to make the trip due to their studies or lack of funds. So, we opened the invitation to leagues and clubs, and only Lucas reacted,” explains the national technical director, Mamy Randriamasinoro.

Serge Rasanda

