Juice with just 1 ingredient cleanses the blood and rejuvenates

This juice has the power to rejuvenate and leave skin perfect using just 1 ingredient.

Research has just come out, from the Journal of Applied Physiology, stating that juice from an important vegetable can offer physical resistance and longevity.

We are talking about beetroot juice, where a study proved that this vegetable consumed during a walk, for example, can cause a 12% reduction in effort in the elderly.

The author of the research, Katie Lansley, highlighted that the drink cannot be strained and emphasized: “We were able to demonstrate that beetroot juice significantly reduces the amount of oxygen that the muscles need to carry out a certain activity, even of low intensity” .

Given the above, we can know that the vast majority of cardiovascular problems can be reduced if beetroot juice is taken appropriately, improving the deprivation of the ideal amount of oxygen during physical exercise.

Beetroot’s response to physical resistance is caused by the dilation of blood vessels, whose root nitrates improve physical resistance and bring longevity.

Another study, this time carried out by the University of Exeter, in partnership with the National Institutes of Health in the United States, showed that beetroot juice is also an important ally in muscle strength.

The study was considered pioneering, carried out with ten healthy volunteers, which tracked the distribution of nitrate ingested in the participants’ saliva, blood, muscle and urine.

Beetroot juice – Photo: Reproduction

In the results obtained, there was a significant increase in nitrate levels in the participants’ muscles, and this increase was directly associated with an increase in muscle strength, further highlighting the role of beetroot juice for good cardiovascular health and the well-being of women. cells in our body.

