Julia Roberts almost didn’t play in Notting Hill: ‘Felt uncomfortable’ | Movies & Series

Jan 12, 2024 at 6:25 AM Update: 4 hours ago

Julia Roberts had her iconic role in Notting Hill almost rejected. Playing movie star Anna Scott felt awkward, the 56-year-old actress says in an interview with Richard Curtis, screenwriter of the romantic comedy.

“Honestly, one of the hardest things I ever had to do was my role in Notting Hill“, says Roberts in the door Vogue published interview. “Playing a movie star felt so awkward.”

In the 1999 romantic comedy, Roberts plays a world-famous actress who falls in love with bookseller William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant. “It felt so awkward to play a role like that. I didn’t even know how to do it,” Roberts said.

Roberts also didn’t like Anna Scott’s clothes. According to screenwriter Curtis, the actress “hated being dressed like a movie star”.

In one of the last scenes of the film, in which Roberts declares her love for Grant, the actress wears an outfit from her own wardrobe. “I sent my driver back to my apartment that morning,” says the actress. She asked him if he wanted to grab a few clothes. “They were my own slippers, my cute short blue velvet skirt, a T-shirt and a cardigan.”

