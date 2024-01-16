Julio Castro is sure that the pyrola variant will reach Venezuela

#Julio #Castro #pyrola #variant #reach #Venezuela

Photo: Federico Parra / AFP

Doctor Julio Castro, a specialist in infectious diseases and internal medicine, said he had no doubt that the pyrola variant of covid will be in Venezuela, although there may already be some cases in the country, and he recommended that citizens resume the use of face masks.

«I have no proof that it is there or that it is not there, but I have no doubt that it will be there. Because? Because that’s what has happened every time. But I’m not worried about the pyrola in Venezuela in particular, because another strain will come later, regardless of the variant,” said the expert in an interview with journalist Shirley Varnagy.

The measures “have to change”

What does worry Castro is that the measures in the country have to change because there will be an outbreak and it is not known when it will occur, so it is considered pertinent that people resume protection and prevention measures to prevent, if necessary, the spread of the pyrola variant, which was already detected in Colombia recently.

«One of the fundamental elements that people do not understand is that This is the time to say that a series of measures must be taken and recommendations to prevent people from becoming infected and having a larger outbreak than what we have at the moment,” he said. “I’m talking about the world,” she clarified.

He said that in Venezuela the situation is statistically less intense than that experienced in Spain or the United Kingdom. In this last nation, the doctor said, the English health system recommended to its citizens last week don’t go to the emergency room unless it is really an emergency because they are collapsed.

“That is not the situation in Venezuela, honestly,” he said.

However, he highlighted that in the private hospital where he works A significant number of patients have been seen. He pointed out that in November between 15 and 20 people with respiratory infections came per month. While in December that number increased to 40 and, subsequently, so far in December and January, it would be between 50 and 60.

“Almost each of us has someone we know who has had Covid in recent weeks,” said the specialist, who added that he did not There are doubts that there has been influenza in the country since November, which has been increasing.

Will Pfizer return to Venezuela?

The infectious disease specialist raised the possibility that the international laboratory Pfizer would return to Venezuela, as well as other brands, in the first quarter of the year. This was said after he highlighted the limited availability of vaccines available for influenza.

«There is availability (of the influenza vaccine), but very scarce. There is no availability on public roads. And there is an issue with vaccines, which is not exclusive to Venezuela: most of the laboratories that produce international vaccines left the country years ago, with the crisis, and the only ones that guaranteed the cold chain from the place where it was produced the vaccine until the moment it was delivered to the doctor were the international laboratories, which “At this moment they are starting to come back,” said.

«We assume that a good part of those laboratories, where Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and other laboratories are, have already warned that Starting this first semester they will probably return to Venezuela, and we will have greater availability. “But right now the availability is quite restricted, and there is an issue with the cold chain that worries us a little, but I do think that this year will be better in terms of availability of general vaccines for adults and children,” he added.

