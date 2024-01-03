Julio César Chávez Jr. and the eternal fight with his father that should embarrass both of them

#Julio #César #Chávez #eternal #fight #father #embarrass

Julio César Chávez Jr. and Julio César Chávez Sr. in 2011, after the fight in which ‘Julito’ was crowned world champion. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Julio César Chávez Jr. has reignited the eternal conflicts with his father. For many years, Chávez Carrasco’s boxing career has not generated any topic of conversation. One day he was world middleweight champion, but those moments of happiness are lost in the rubble of his dozens of viral fights. Most of them with his own father. He’s back on track. And he has done it in a very strident way even for his parameters.

Via social networks, Chávez Jr. attacked his father: “It’s rubbish, like when he hit my mother, it’s rubbish. I walked away from everyone but they wouldn’t leave me alone. I no longer leave anyone behind because I was kidnapped for three years, you know what that’s like without seeing my children. I will never leave neither my father nor anyone else. They want to kill me. My dad is going to kill me, my dad is killing me, they want to send people to poison me. They have tried to kill me. They don’t want it to go to court. “They are going to put them all in the boat.”

Chávez Carrasco thus referred to the occasions in which his father has hospitalized him to combat his addictions. In response to these comments, Chávez Sr. said: “Regarding my son, all the things he has said, that he continues to offend his wife, to me… many people ask me why I don’t help him: the laws in the United States “They are different. If I go after him (to commit him), they can put me in jail. God bless you and stop talking so much nonsense.”

The conflicts between Chávez and his sons Julio and Omar have been constant. In 2021, in an interview with Yordi Rosado, he confessed that his children had withdrawn his word after he got into the ring, in an exhibition match, accompanied by Saúl. Canelo Álvarez—with whom Chávez Carrasco had a broad media rivalry that ended with their 2017 fight, in which Álvarez won—. On that occasion, Chávez mentioned that his children were addicts, a situation that distressed him for having also gone through that problem.

“After seeing his father fall to the lowest point, seeing how he made his mother suffer, following in his father’s footsteps. It has been hard because sometimes I have had to hospitalize my children and that as a father hurts a lot, but I think everything will turn out well soon,” he said at that moment. On each occasion, each problem between them, the constant has been that they make it public, despite being extremely delicate matters. The private lives of public figures tend to be crossed on many occasions without the authorization of the protagonists..

Not the case here. They do it themselves, as if it were a melodrama to tune into on a television channel. Instead of fixing it privately, they make their problems known to everyone. They feed the morbidity at the expense of the prestige that both have had. That is why the fact that Chávez Jr. was also a boxer has already been forgotten.

Nobody knows for sure who is right: it would be playing devil’s advocate. Chávez Jr. was hospitalized in March 2022 (the announcement was made by his father). When he left, in April 2023, he said that he was rehabilitated and that his addiction problems had to do with weight loss pills and not with social drugs or alcohol. In November of last year it was reported in various media that he had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The version was denied by his father. The fight does not seem to have any signs of ending soon and even less of remaining private.

