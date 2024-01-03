Julio César Chávez Jr. gives a ‘hook’ to his father, national boxing legend: “He’s rubbish”

Julio César Chávez Jr. He dealt the first blow of 2024, but outside the ring, since he turned to his father, national boxing legendwho do I call “a trash”as well as “woman beater.”

On December 31, the former world champion He published a video on the ‘X’ network as a New Year’s Eve, in which he ended up wishing that his cousin “stop talking so much nonsense.”

“Tell my son Julio that I love him very much. God bless you, son and I hope, God willing, let a ray of light fall on you and stop talking nonsense,” said the ‘Caesar of boxing’.

The response from the ‘heir’, who has been fighting addictions for months, did not take long to arrive and he even assured that his father hit his mother.

“It’s rubbish, like when he hit my mom, it’s rubbish!… He tore her to pieces, he beat her, he humiliated her, she is traumatized, she can’t do anything anymore, she was damaged for life by that guy (Chávez) who it’s hurting me“You fucking ‘bully’ who says he wants to help me, he better help his wife and daughter,” said the Junior through a video on YouTube.

Julio César Chávez fears the worst defeat due to addictions for his son JC Junior: "He is losing everything"

