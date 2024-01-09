Julio César Chávez’s harsh statement after Junior’s arrest in the United States – Fox Sports

#Julio #César #Chávezs #harsh #statement #Juniors #arrest #United #States #Fox #Sports

Julio César Chávez responded to the reports and confirmed the arrest of his son, Julio César Chávez Jr., in Los Angeles, California for illegal possession of a firearm.

“Unfortunately I confirm the news that spread today. My son Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested and we are working together with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation,” the former Mexican champion detailed in a statement.

“(…) Due to legal issues we cannot give more information. His lawyer Guadalupe Valencia is with him at the moment,” she added in the message shared on social networks.

“I ASK GOD FOR THIS TO BE THE MOMENT THAT DRIVES MY SON TO A USEFUL LIFE”: JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ

Likewise, Julio César Chávez took the opportunity to hope that his son’s legal problem has a positive outcome, as he sees it as a timely wake-up call before a tragedy occurs.

“It’s been a long road, but I don’t lose faith. “I pray to God that this is the moment that finally propels my son toward a useful and happy life,” he wrote.

JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ JR. I WANTED TO RETURN TO FIGHT AT THE EARLY OF 2024

Julio César Chávez Jr. hoped that 2024 would mean a clean slate in his personal life and, also, in his professional career, since he intended to fight again at the beginning of the year.

This was revealed by the son of the great Mexican champion after Devin Haney’s victory over Regis Prograis in December and in the midst of countless rumors about his state of health, an alleged relapse in addictions and even an alleged admission to a psychiatric hospital.

“I’m fine, I feel good. I’m going to fight in January or February, I’m healthy and ready for that. There has been a lot of shit around me, but here I am, everything is fine,” Chávez Jr. stated at the time in an interview for the YouTube channel Boxing King Media.

You may be interested in → THEY WANT SERGIO ‘CHECO’ PÉREZ FROM RED BULL RACING OUT! EXPERIENCED FORMULA 1 DRIVER SEES LEWIS HAMILTON OR FERNANDO ALONSO AS THE IDEAL TEAMWORKERS FOR MAX VERSTAPPEN