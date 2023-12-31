Jumanji: The Jungle Awaits

#Jumanji #Jungle #Awaits
Jumanji: The Jungle Awaits

American film 110 minutes, 2017

TV2

History doesn’t repeat itself, but sometimes it tries again. Four high school students find an old game console running a program they’ve never heard of before: Jumanji. They try it and the game sucks them right in _ but really. They transform into their own avatars: Spencer, the big nerd, becomes a muscular adventurer (Dwayne Johnson), Fridge, the football player, “loses the upper fifty centimeters of his body” and becomes smart like Einstein (Kevin Hart), in return, the cool bombshell girl becomes a middle-aged, pot-bellied professor (Jack Black), his nun Martha turns into a fierce warrior woman (Karen Gillan). They soon realize that survival is at stake on this track. They can beat the game and get back to the real world by taking on the most dangerous adventure of their lives and finding what a bugger left for them from 20 years ago and making some very brave discoveries. Because if they fall for it, they’re stuck in the game forever…

Also Read:  Ursid Meteor Shower 2023, when will it peak and how to watch it?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

These tricks shorten the duration of the illness
These tricks shorten the duration of the illness
Posted on
Gatherings ban in part of Zeeland Krabbendijke due to unrest | Domestic
Gatherings ban in part of Zeeland Krabbendijke due to unrest | Domestic
Posted on
Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Enters Polish Airspace, Moscow Diplomat Summoned
Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Enters Polish Airspace, Moscow Diplomat Summoned
Posted on
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [31.12.2023]
Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [31.12.2023]
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News