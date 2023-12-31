#Jumanji #Jungle #Awaits

Jumanji: The Jungle Awaits

American film 110 minutes, 2017

TV2

History doesn’t repeat itself, but sometimes it tries again. Four high school students find an old game console running a program they’ve never heard of before: Jumanji. They try it and the game sucks them right in _ but really. They transform into their own avatars: Spencer, the big nerd, becomes a muscular adventurer (Dwayne Johnson), Fridge, the football player, “loses the upper fifty centimeters of his body” and becomes smart like Einstein (Kevin Hart), in return, the cool bombshell girl becomes a middle-aged, pot-bellied professor (Jack Black), his nun Martha turns into a fierce warrior woman (Karen Gillan). They soon realize that survival is at stake on this track. They can beat the game and get back to the real world by taking on the most dangerous adventure of their lives and finding what a bugger left for them from 20 years ago and making some very brave discoveries. Because if they fall for it, they’re stuck in the game forever…