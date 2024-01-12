Jumbo CEO uses the strongest means to reduce grocery prices | Economy

#Jumbo #CEO #strongest #means #reduce #grocery #prices #Economy

Empty shelves at Jumbo prove the ongoing battle between supermarkets and major food manufacturers.

Jumbo CEO Ton van Veen promised it last week: cheaper prices for groceries. In order to fulfill that promise, he appears to be using the toughest tool he has available, namely keeping the shelves empty. Pringles and Haribo are difficult or impossible to obtain. The same applied to Coca-Cola and beers from brewer AB Inbev, such as Hertog Jan and Jupiler, but the boycott is now over, according to trade magazine Distrifood, a report that is confirmed by the Jumbo spokesperson.

Jumbo is by no means the only supermarket where the shelves have been empty in the past. Especially since the war in Ukraine and the subsequent price increases, negotiations between supermarkets and suppliers have become increasingly difficult.

Price increases

Supermarkets believe that food producers are raising prices more than is actually necessary. “We all have our own private labels, and we know perfectly well which price increases are realistic,” says Michiel Muller, owner of online supermarket Picnic. “We want to understand where the cost increases come from. Otherwise we won’t accept it.”

All products are still available at Picnic, and other Dutch supermarkets are currently reporting no empty shelves. But Albert Heijn, for example, does speak of ‘robust conversations’.

According to Muller, it is impossible to predict with which products or suppliers there is a risk of new negotiation conflicts. “We used to be able to make agreements for 6 months or a year, but nowadays new price agreements can be made per week.”

Profit margins

Another pain point for supermarkets is that they have seen their profit margins continue to decline in recent years. At Jumbo, that margin has even fallen below one percent. That also does not help in the negotiations, because food producers have much higher margins.

However, retail expert Erik Hemmes stands up for the manufacturers, who have to work with a much lower turnover rate than the supermarket. “The supermarket only has a pass-through function, but a manufacturer has to do the production and investment.”

Hemmes has no understanding for empty shelves at all. “A certificate of inability,” he says. “There was once a chain that did not put baby food of a certain brand on the shelves, under the guise of ‘we want the lowest price’. But of course mothers got really upset. Then you pretend that you are doing it for the customers, but you simply do not dare to show the competition that you did not get the lowest price.”

