Jumbo is losing market share, La Place is on the rise | Financial

Jumbo is losing market share, La Place is on the rise

Veghel – Supermarket chain Jumbo saw turnover increase by 7.1% last year to €10.9 billion. The growth was lower than the average market growth, causing Jumbo’s market share to decline further to more than 21%.

The total turnover of Jumbo Group, including La Place, amounted to just over €11 billion. That was an increase of 7.3% compared to 2022. La Place contributed 133 million, 24% more than the year before. The turnover of the food formula is still lower than in 2019, the last year before corona.

Price reductions

Jumbo wants to regain lost market share by implementing price reductions. Last year, it said it lowered the prices of more than a thousand products. ‘Many more price reductions are planned for this year’. The chain also says it is cautious about price increases for both A-brand items and private label products.

Increased costs are putting pressure on profitability, says CEO Ton van Veen. “In addition to purchasing increases, which were often not passed on to customers one-on-one, Jumbo had to deal with significantly higher costs for salaries, rent and energy.” According to Van Veen, reducing operational costs is therefore very important.

Shoplifting

Jumbo is also taking extra measures to reduce shoplifting. In many stores, the loss due to stolen products amounts to around 1% of turnover. That amounts to more than €100 million per year. Jumbo is committed to more intensive camera surveillance, among other things.

Jumbo has not yet announced the net profit. This happens at the presentation of the annual report, at the end of February or beginning of March. In 2022, just under €80 million remained at the bottom line, compared to €114.3 million in 2021.

