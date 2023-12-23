Junior buys Amil for R$11 billion and thanks Lula – 12/22/2023 – Panel SA

Businessman José Seripieri Filho, who founded Qualicorp, returns to the health plan sector and says he intends to transform Amil, a network he acquired from UnitedHealth Group for R$11 billion.

“We are going to change supplementary healthcare in Brazil for the better”, he told Panel SA “In quality and, mainly, in accessibility [aos planos].”

Junior, as he is known, thanked banker André Esteves, from BTG Pactual, hired to find a buyer for Amil and who, according to him, “had an incredibly professional participation”.

“And a special thank you to President Lula, my eternal inspirer”, he told the column.

Asked if the president had helped with the deal, Junior said no. “Only for inspiration, for resilience.”

Like Lula, the businessman was the target of the Lava Jato operation and was arrested in 2020. He recently got rid of the accusation involving slush funds in the campaign of former senator José Serra (PSDB-SP). There are still other investigations underway.

