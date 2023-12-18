Junior Tupou, Dolphins, Josh Papali’i, Addin Fonua-Blake, Dragons, Transfer Whispers, where will he sign, Shane Flanagan, Ben Hunt, Sharks, Wests Tigers, rugby league news, reaction

#Junior #Tupou #Dolphins #Josh #Papalii #Addin #FonuaBlake #Dragons #Transfer #Whispers #sign #Shane #Flanagan #Ben #Hunt #Sharks #Wests #Tigers #rugby #league #news #reaction

Star prop Josh Papali’i is in talks with the Canberra Raiders over a potential new contract, as the veteran hopes to gain clarity over his future.

The 31-year-old has returned to preseason training having recovered from a biceps injury which kept him out of the end of the 2023 season and Pacific Championships for Samoa.

He also retired from State of Origin duties before the start of the last series.

Watch sport this summer live with no ad breaks in play on Kayo Sports. Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

Luai a chance of 2024 early exit? | 04:19

Papali’i, who is contracted through 2024 with a player option for 2025, would like to play on past next season, despite a couple of Raider veterans in Jordan Rapana and Elliott Whitehead set to retire after next year.

“There’s discussions with my management team and the club at the moment,” Papali’i told The Canberra Times.

“Discussions are happening while we’re training at the moment.

“I’m not certain on how it’s going to pan out, but hopefully we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

Papali’i played just 18 games in 2023, which is his lowest total since 2011. Despite lessening minute totals each season, Papali’i still averaged 129 minutes a game in 2023.

He believes that at this stage of his career, it was a godsend.

“It’s something my body needed,” Papali’i told NRL.com.

“Playing 10 years of Origin and then international games as well, that does take a toll. At the beginning of last year it felt like it all caught up to me, with my calf injury at the start and then the biceps injury at the end.

“The break was some time to invest back into myself and I am feeling pretty good… my mindset is clear, I am refreshed and just keen.

“I already feel like I am in a better spot than what I returned in after the World Cup in 2022. I felt like I was behind the eight ball the whole time last season.”

WAYNE’S DOLPHINS LAND TIGERS FLYER

Tigers flyer Junior Tupou has reportedly accepted an offer from Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins and the merger club won’t stand in the way of his move.

That is according to The Daily Telegraph who are reporting the 21-year-old received a significant contract ahead of a move north to Queensland in 2025.

Tupou also reportedly had interest from the Raiders and Roosters, whilst the Tigers were also reportedly keen on retaining him beyond 2024.

Watch sport this summer live with no ad breaks in play on Kayo Sports. Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

Under the NRL’s new contracting rules, once a player indicates he wants to accept a contract from a rival club it must then be lodged with the game’s powerbrokers.

The Tigers will now have 10 days to attempt to change his mind, while Tupou could also have a change of heart and reject the Dolphins’ deal.

However, Benji Marshall’s club are reportedly happy to allow the winger to walk amid a growing confidence they will land five-eighth Jarome Luai.

Should Tupou reject the offer during the 10 day period he would once again hit the open market.

Melbourne bosses reportedly want to add to their forward stocks, while Olam has fallen down the pecking order under Craig Bellamy.

‘UFC fans will like NRL’ Volkanovski | 06:01

FLANNO’S HUGE AFB REQUEST

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan is “hoping for a decision by Christmas” from Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake regarding his future.

Fonua-Blake, who wants to return to Sydney after the 2024 season, is set to choose between the Dragons and Sharks after the Bulldogs and Tigers recently pulled out of the race for the star forward.

Fonua-Blake is reportedly weighing up a $4.5 million offer over four years from the Dragons, and Flanagan prefers a decision sooner rather than later after the two parties engaged in plenty of discussion this week.

“We are hoping for a decision before Christmas,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

“We have had a fair bit of dialogue the last couple of days so we are hoping this week.”

Flanagan is under no illusion how important a player of Fonua-Blake’s ilk would be for the Dragons and a deal with the forward could be what keeps star playmaker Ben Hunt in the Red V

“He would be enormous. It could be the start of the turnaround,” Flanagan said.

“We need some elite representative type players and in my opinion he is one of the best front rowers in the game.

“That is the start of the process we want to take. To get some real quality players to the club and he would be the start of it.

MORE NRL NEWS

‘TRAUMATIC’: Richo backs Benji amid plans for turning spooners into title winners

‘GREAT PERSON’: New Tigers boss doubles down on club’s dogged pursuit of Luai

‘GROSS DISRESPECT’: Sacked Tigers chairman launches scathing takedown of club

“(If Fonua-Blake signs) I am sure Ben won’t want to go anywhere. It is just (about knowing) where we are heading.

“His frustration has been about the club not winning. He wants to win.”

A week ago, the Dragons were seemingly in a four-team race for the Warriors’ prop’s signature, but are now the short favourites.

On Wednesday, new Tigers CEO Shane Richardson announced the club had removed themselves from the race.

A day earlier, Channel 9’s Danny Weidler reported that the Bulldogs wouldn’t make an offer for Fonua-Blake.