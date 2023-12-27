Junts will vote against the first government decree because it would “paralyze” the amnesty

#Junts #vote #government #decree #paralyze #amnesty

Puigdemont’s party warns of overturning this and other Sánchez regulations in the Lower House

Barely a month and a half after signing in Brussels the pact for the investiture of Pedro Sanchez, together already threatens the Government: the party of Carles Puigdemont will vote against the first decree of the legislature that the Executive of the PSOE and Sumar bring to Congress, an “omnibus” rule that would “paralyze” the amnesty, according to the post-convergents.

Specifically, on December 19, the Council of Ministers approved Royal Decree 06/2023 on “Urgent measures for the execution of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan in matters of public service of justice, public service, local regime and patronage” already published in the BOE and pending the corresponding validation of the Congress.

The rule includes, however, a reform of article 43 of the Civil Procedure Law with a new point, 43 Bis, to protect by law the suspension of the amnesty if a judge resorts to Europe.

“If the court deems necessary the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union to resolve, may suspend the procedure with reasons,” states the new document approved last week by the Government, just on the eve of the Christmas holidays.

That is, if the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court or any other judge submits a preliminary ruling to the CJEU due to doubts about the fit of the amnesty law, its application to those convicted and prosecuted by the “procés” would be suspended pending the European resolution.

A point that has unnerved togetherwhich points directly to Sánchez for promoting a decree that would “put at risk” the application of the amnesty.

“It is one of the various reasons why we already informed the PSOE that we would vote against the royal decrees. There are more, which are also important for Catalonia,” the post-convergent spokesperson warned in a long message on social networks, Miriam Nogueras

“The idea of ​​’jointly’ agreeing on what corresponds to the Generalitat, which the rest of the communities do not have, always gives the same result: underfinancing,” warned the leader of Junts in the Lower House.

The unchecking of Junts puts its validation in Congress at certain risk, a significant setback considering that it is the first regulation that the Government promotes in the current legislature.

According to The Trust Project criteria

Know more