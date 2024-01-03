Jurássek could be on his way to France

#Jurássek #France

Czech left-back arrived at Benfica this season to replace Grimaldo.

David Jurássek could be leaving Benfica around six months after arriving at the Luz club. According to this Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper ‘A Bola’, the Czech left-back is the target of a French Ligue 1 club, who, according to the same source, has already sent a loan proposal for the player to Luz.

A loan proposal with an option to purchase will be the most likely scenario; however, and according to the same newspaper, the eagles must demand that all expenses related to the player be covered in terms of salary and in terms of the transfer fee, in order to allow the reds to recover part of the 14 million euros spent on the player in the past summer market.

The newspaper ‘A Bola’ also adds that Benfica’s SAD is already looking for a solution to overcome Jurassék’s eventual departure; If they are unable to find a solution during the month of January, the red club hopes to at least lay the foundations to guarantee a reinforcement for the position next summer.

David Jurássek arrived at Benfica from Slavia Prague in exchange for 14 million. Arrived to replace Grimaldo, the Czech international never managed to convince either Roger Schmidt or the red fans, thus falling far below expectations.

The Czech left-back has played 12 official games for Benfica, only three of which were as a starter.