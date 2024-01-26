Jürgen Klopp comments on his personal future as a coach: “Would say no now”

#Jürgen #Klopp #comments #personal #future #coach

Jürgen Klopp will take a break after his departure from top English club Liverpool FC and does not even want to rule out the end of his career.

According to his own statements, Klopp does not want to take over “any club or national team” for at least a year. He is therefore not a candidate to succeed national coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose contract expires after the home European Championships in the summer.

The team manager, who is leaving the Reds after nine years, promised that he would “never, never coach another club in England again, 100 percent.” “That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people “It’s too big. I couldn’t do that.”

But he “of course” wants to work again at some point – in whatever capacity. “I know myself that I can’t just sit around,” said Klopp. He will “maybe find something else I can do.”