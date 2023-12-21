Jurgen Klopp criticizes lack of atmosphere at Anfield: “Give your ticket to someone else”

#Jurgen #Klopp #criticizes #lack #atmosphere #Anfield #Give #ticket

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has targeted his own supporters in the run-up to the top match against Arsenal. The German hopes that the fans will provide more atmosphere than in recent matches. “Because we need them,” said Klopp.

Analyst and former professional footballer Gary Neville already noticed last week in the top match against Manchester United: the atmosphere at Anfield is no longer what it used to be.

“I’ve never known a Liverpool-Manchester United with so little atmosphere,” said Neville. “I have always been very complimentary of the Liverpool fans. There have never been more of them at Anfield in 60 or 70 years, but I have never known them to be quieter.”

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp supported Neville’s words at his press conference today. The German also expects more from the supporters.

“We played exceptionally well at times in the first half against West Ham yesterday, but the atmosphere behind me in the stands did not really make me happy,” the German grumbled.

“What do they actually want? We had changed a lot of things and yet we dominated West Ham. If I had been in the stands, I would have been on the edge of my seat.”

“We need the fans this weekend against Arsenal, from the first second. If there is too much football in December or you are not in shape, give your ticket to someone else.”

The atmosphere at Anfield – or lack thereof – is something we often talk about as supporters.

supporters club Spirit of Shankly

Supporters group Spirit of Shankly has already responded to Klopp’s statements. They do understand their coach’s opinion. “The atmosphere at Anfield – or the lack thereof – is something we often talk about as supporters,” he said.

“We want to safeguard the identity of the club and of Anfield. Everyone knows how much the atmosphere at Anfield can instill fear in the opponent.”

“We do notice that it has become more difficult for young people to come to the stadium due to high ticket prices. This way they are not infected by the microbe and the culture of the Kop cannot be continued. We are in consultation with the club to to get more young people to the stadium and to provide the best possible atmosphere at Anfield.”

