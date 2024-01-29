Jürgen Klopp is supposed to have a house built in Germany – the place is interesting

#Jürgen #Klopp #supposed #house #built #Germany #place #interesting

Jürgen Klopp’s professional future is currently the subject of numerous discussions.Image: AP / Jon Super

Football International

Jürgen Klopp surprised the football world on Friday by announcing his resignation from Liverpool FC. He is said to have announced the decision to quit at the end of the season within the club in November, but no information has leaked out since then.

In the past, the successful coach has often been accused of missing the right time to resign. With Mainz, Klopp was relegated from the Bundesliga in his last years of service, and with Dortmund he had a historically bad first half of the season.

Klopp doesn’t have to put up with this accusation in Liverpool. At least as of now. The Reds are at the top of the table in the Premier League and are also on track in the cup competitions. In Liverpool, Klopp made himself immortal as a coach, becoming the 2019 Champions League winner and the 2020 English champion.

It is still unclear where he will go in the future. Based on the few details that he himself has provided so far, there is wild speculation in the media. According to a report, the 56-year-old is currently having a house built in Germany – and the location in question is not uninteresting.

The Liverpool coach made it clear on Friday that he would never coach any other English club than LFC. He also plans to take a break next season and recharge his energy.

Since then, especially in Germany, many fans have been hoping for a job as a national coach. Klopp himself had stated several times in the past that the job would “fundamentally appeal” to him.

Jürgen Klopp: Reports on house building in Germany

“Bild” now claims to have learned that Klopp and his wife are building a new house in Wiesbaden, Hesse. He has a lot in common with the region: on the other side of the Rhine, in Mainz, he was a coach for seven years and a player for eleven years.

“hessenschau” also picked up on the report – and points out that the route to the DFB campus in Frankfurt am Main from Wiesbaden would not be far.

As things stand, DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann’s contract only runs until after the home European Championships in the summer. After that, the position is potentially open; for fans and experts, Klopp is the ideal candidate. Those responsible for the association may also think so.

Sky expert Didi Hamann has already suggested that the DFB wait a year for Klopp if necessary. After all, he plans to sit out for a year and not return to the coaching chair until 2025 at the earliest. “Maybe if Julian Nagelsmann quits after the European Championships, the DFB can hire an interim coach for a year, even if it wouldn’t be ideal,” the former Liverpool professional told the TV channel Sky.

(with material from dpa)

