Jürgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season – Game Time

Jürgen Klopp will put an end to his relationship with Liverpool this June. The German coach, who has guided the Reds to win the 2018/2019 Champions League and conquer the Premier League in 2019/2020 thirty years later, has announced that he will not continue next season on the Anfield bench after almost nine years on the bench. the club.

At 56 years old, Klopp will undertake new challenges, as announced by the British entity this Friday in a statement that has caused great surprise and commotion in the world of football and among its fans. Klopp announced his decision early so that Liverpool can create the conditions for an orderly transition to take place in due time.

“I can understand that it is a shock for a lot of people at the moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it, or at least try to explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our fans. “I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But the fact that I still make this decision shows you that I am convinced that it is the one I have to make.”

It’s just that I’m running out, how to say it, without energy. I don’t have any problems now, obviously, I’ve known this for a while and I’ll have to announce it at some point, but now I’m absolutely fine. I know I can’t do the job over and over and over and over again. After the years we spent together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we we spent together, respect for you grew, love for you grew and the least I owe you is the truth, and that is the truth,” he reveals in an interview with the club’s media.

