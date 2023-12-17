Jurgita ŽEMAITYTĖ: Who ordered this panic? – Respublika.lt

#Jurgita #ŽEMAITYTĖ #ordered #panic #Respublika.lt

From morning to night, it’s just war.

“Tomorrow or day after, it will definitely happen, get ready, pack your survival backpacks, empty the cellars, go into hiding, oh no – clean your rifles, go through training, don’t forget your shovels – how do you dig trenches?” – such is the tirade on the radio, TV, in the paper, on the Internet , through the window, in the store… I don’t understand who is conducting this cacophony?

Agree that six months ago there were not so many threats. The government was putting together draft laws, talking about defense, considering what kind of weaponry was needed, what changes to make, etc. But there was no great panic.

Let’s turn to last winter’s articles – in them, Lithuanian and foreign leaders vehemently praise Ukraine’s resistance to the occupiers, say that “together we will soon win”, one after the other they adopt sanctions packages and slander about the collapsing Russian economy.

Today, the table has completely turned – we hear that the sanctions did not affect Russia, the country is recovering faster than anyone could have thought, Ukraine’s counterattack is stuck, and Europe, it turns out, is not as united as it was painted. So what has changed? Universal hearing loss?

Do you remember when 2020 in the spring, we counted every new case of the coronavirus, the authorities announced which buses the virus traveled on, which shops it stumbled upon. And after contact with the infected person, it was necessary to sit at home for two weeks. No disease, no symptoms. Even the police came to check! “Because otherwise everyone will die,” panic drove from morning to night. The same now – only a different enemy.

The pandemic ended in 2022. on the morning of February 24, when Russia launched a large-scale offensive in Ukraine. After a wave of Ukrainian women and children flooded the West, no one checked the validity of vaccinations, no longer distributed masks and ignored the two-meter distance.

The coronavirus paranoia ended in an instant. What has to happen for this one to end as well?