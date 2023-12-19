Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series

Dec 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM Update: 3 hours ago

A New York court jury has found Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting and intimidating his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The judge will rule in the case against the actor in February.

According to the jury, Majors, who recently played villain Kang in the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was seen assaulting Jabbari in a car in March. During the assault she suffered a broken finger, a cut behind her ear and several bruises.

During her testimony, Jabbari said she was assaulted after grabbing the phone from Majors’ hands. In response, he twisted her arm behind her back and punched her in the head. The actor is said to have received a romantic message from another woman on his phone.

In addition to assault, the jury also considers it proven that Majors intimidated and controlled Jabbari. The jurors concluded this, among other things, from a text message exchange that was read out during the trial.

In that conversation, Majors asked Jabbari not to go to the hospital to have a head wound treated after a violent incident that took place a year earlier. If she did go, he threatened to commit suicide. According to the jury, the text message conversation shows that Majors manipulated Jabbari and that the abuse was part of a two-year history of domestic violence.

Lawyers for Majors tried to convince the jury that Jabbari attacked him. During the two-week trial they accused Jabbari of this, but the jury did not agree. Majors himself was present at the hearings in the case, but left the floor to his lawyers.

